‘Neighbours' spoilers: WHO is following David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan?

A mystery woman seems to be very interested in Aaron and David.

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are being watched by a mysterious young woman in Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

David and Aaron have their first Father's Day with baby Isla. (Image credit: Fremantle)

It’s still Father’s Day in Erinsborough, and for new parents David and Aaron it’s their first one having just become co-parents to baby Isla.

But as the family enjoy their first Father’s Day together, David and Aaron are completely unaware that they are being closely watched by a mystery woman.

However, it’s not the new dads who are of interest to her, but their baby daughter!

Who is she? And what does she want?

Who is the mystery woman hanging around Erinsborough? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) had just about given up all hope of getting back together with Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) until she discovered that his scheming ex-PA and one-time fling Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) had schemed to split them up.

During a chat with Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland), Rose let slip that she had arranged for Melanie to meet her ex-lover Justin Buke and then made sure that Toadie saw them.

Rose let slip about her scheming to Hendrix. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix then told Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), who then divulged the info to Melanie.

Now that she knows what Rose has been up to, Melanie’s got fire in her belly and sets about trying to win back her man.

With the help of ‘Team Melanie’, aka Mackenzie and Susan, Melanie launches into a secret project to show Toadie that she still loves him and that they are meant to be together.

But has she left it too late?

Melanie enlists Susan and Mackenzie's help to win back Toadie! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Toadie’s still oblivious to Rose’s scheming and continues to be wooed by her.

It was only a day or two ago when Toadie told Rose that he wasn’t ready to move on and that nothing would happen between them, but it seems he’s forgotten all about that…

Rose asks Toadie to be her plus-one at the film festival! (Image credit: Fremantle)

When Rose asks him to be her plus-one at the film festival, Toadie accepts the invitation and says that he wants it to be a date.

It's a date for Toadie and Rose! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Rose is thrilled, but is Toadie really ready to get involved with her?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.