'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Harlow Robinson and Brent BREAK-UP?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) won't hear a bad word said against her granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Harlow reckons it's time that Paul's wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) put their differences aside and gives him another chance.



But Harlow's defence of Paul has pushed Terese too far and now she has just dropped a SHOCK bombshell that has left Harlow's visiting boyfriend Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) reeling...



Brent is hurt and frustrated that Harlow is championing the man that previously attempted to put Brent in prison!



As the pair get into an argument about Harlow's change in behaviour and defence of Paul, Brent suddenly begins to question whether they still belong together...



Will Harlow and Brent BREAK-UP?



Can Nicolette, David and Aaron reach a compromise over baby Isla on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are still frosty between Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) over at Number 32.



Nicolette has warned the fellas that they need to start trusting her around their baby daughter Isla.



Or their co-parenting arrangement is in BIG trouble.



Unfortunately, David and Aaron aren't doing themselves any favours by staying attached to baby Abigail.



The fellas were previously fooled into thinking Abigail was their child.



But she was eventually revealed to be the daughter of David's brother Leo (Tim Kano) and his ex-girlfriend Britney Barnes (guest star Montana Cox).



Nicolette reckons it's time that David and Aaron decide where their loyalties lie?



Is there a way forward for this complicated parenting trio?

Paul is left reeling after an angry warning from Harlow on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Paul is in the crossfire with his estranged wife Terese, his granddaughter Harlow and her boyfriend Brent!



But Paul doesn't seem that bothered that he's the cause of a bust-up between Harlow and Brent.



However, he's in for a SHOCK when his beloved Harlow warns him to back-off and stop meddling in her life!



Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.