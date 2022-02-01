'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Levi Canning and Freya BREAK-UP?

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is in for a surprise when Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) comes clean about breaking and entering on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Levi is shocked that Roxy has been trying to dig up dirt on his new girlfriend, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



But how will Levi react when Roxy reports Freya's threatening behaviour?



Determined to get to the bottom of what's going on, Levi visits Freya at home.



But she's been left shaken by Roxy's break-in and is not at all impressed that Levi's friend has been checking up on her.



Freya makes it clear she wants some space from Levi.



But does she mean just for a while... or PERMANENTLY?

Roxy is left shaken after the SHOCK ATTACK on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) is still proving to be a whole lot of trouble at Erinsborough High School.



Zara seems more bothered about impressing popular girls, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) ans Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little) than handing her homework in on time.



After another missed assignment, school teacher Jane Harris (Annie Jones) comes down hard on Zara.



But Zara is left feeling resentful.



So she has her revenge by sharing some juicy gossip about Jane with Sadie and Aubrey.



But Zara may regret her actions, when the gossip gets around school...

Zara is in trouble with Jane, Susan and Curtis on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is feeling down-in-the-dumps after her failed attempt to get her new food truck business off the ground.



Amy is still recovering from being injured during The Flamingo Bar disaster and is now slowly slipping into debt.



However, Amy's boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has an unexpected surprise in store for her on today's episode of the Aussie soap.



He's been working on something SECRET that could put the groove back in Amy's step...



Could it be that Amy's new venture, The Drinks Diva, is finally ready to open for business?

Ned has a SURPRISE for Amy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5