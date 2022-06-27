Neighbours spoilers: Will Levi Canning find out about Freya's ILLEGAL dealings?

Will policeman Levi Canning find out what his girlfriend Freya has been up to on Neighbours?

Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) has been pulled back into a world of murky dealings on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Former hospital nurse Freya is being blackmailed by Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke) to carry out some "favours", in exchange for keeping David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) safe in prison.



Freya feels responsible for David's fate, since it was her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman, who caused all THAT chaos out at River Bend.



And now David is facing possible manslaughter charges over the circumstances surrounding Gareth's death.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Freya is due to meet with legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney), to go over her statement ahead of her own court appearance.



Freya's younger brother, Zane (Oli Pizzey-Stratford), returns to Erinsborough to provide her with a character statement.



But things take a turn for the worse when Emma makes another demand.



Will Freya be forced to turn to her policeman boyfriend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris), for help?

Freya is in BIG trouble again on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

While Toadie and his new fiancee, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), put a plan into action to get married in just THREE weeks time, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is trying to distract herself from the couple's engagment.



But when Amy has a heart-to-heart with visiting family friend, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith), she discovers he also has doubts about Melanie's suitability as the next Mrs Rebecchi.



Amy's daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) secretly listens in on her mum and Harold discussing Toadie and Melanie.



Zara settles on a crafty plan to try and BREAK-UP the newly engaged couple!

Zara has a SECRET plan and wants Harold's help to make it happen on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is still being haunted by her recurring dream about her late husband, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).



She struggles with her grief and inability to eat.



Harold is determined to reach out and help Mackenzie.



So he opens up about his own journey through grief, and losing his beloved wife, Madge, to cancer.



As Harold counsels Mackenzie, can she finally find the strength to start to move past her grief?

Harold has a heart-to-heart with grieving Mackenzie on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

