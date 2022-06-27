Neighbours spoilers: Will Levi Canning find out about Freya's ILLEGAL dealings?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 8 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) has been pulled back into a world of murky dealings on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Former hospital nurse Freya is being blackmailed by Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke) to carry out some "favours", in exchange for keeping David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) safe in prison.
Freya feels responsible for David's fate, since it was her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman, who caused all THAT chaos out at River Bend.
And now David is facing possible manslaughter charges over the circumstances surrounding Gareth's death.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Freya is due to meet with legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney), to go over her statement ahead of her own court appearance.
Freya's younger brother, Zane (Oli Pizzey-Stratford), returns to Erinsborough to provide her with a character statement.
But things take a turn for the worse when Emma makes another demand.
Will Freya be forced to turn to her policeman boyfriend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris), for help?
While Toadie and his new fiancee, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), put a plan into action to get married in just THREE weeks time, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is trying to distract herself from the couple's engagment.
But when Amy has a heart-to-heart with visiting family friend, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith), she discovers he also has doubts about Melanie's suitability as the next Mrs Rebecchi.
Amy's daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) secretly listens in on her mum and Harold discussing Toadie and Melanie.
Zara settles on a crafty plan to try and BREAK-UP the newly engaged couple!
Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is still being haunted by her recurring dream about her late husband, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).
She struggles with her grief and inability to eat.
Harold is determined to reach out and help Mackenzie.
So he opens up about his own journey through grief, and losing his beloved wife, Madge, to cancer.
As Harold counsels Mackenzie, can she finally find the strength to start to move past her grief?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.