Neighbours spoilers: Will Paul and Terese get back together?

Will Paul and his ex-wife Terese officially get back together this Christmas on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 16 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Viewers were very confused when Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings) returned last year with Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) and his wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), no longer together.



But now that Terese's short-lived husband, Toadie Rebecchi, is out of the picture, will she and Paul officially get back together?



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the ex-couple find themselves stranded together overnight during a road trip in search of Paul's missing son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



At a cosy rustic cabin, will Paul and Terese finally give into all that unresolved sexual tension between them... ?

Are Paul and Terese one step closer to reuniting on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 17 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The romance between Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and visiting Yaz Shields (Chrishell Stause) heats up!



Nicolette is shocked to discover that Yaz is grieving for her brother who recently died in terrible circumstances.



Of course, Nicolette remains unaware of WHO Yaz's dead brother is...



Meanwhile, troublesome Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) is back in town.



He still wants money from friend Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) and sticks to his story about being in DANGER from a loan shark.



Unsure if she can fully trust him, Krista gives Sebastian an ultimatum over the money...

Yaz continues to secretly investigate unsuspecting Holly's connection to Heath's death on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Krista gives Sebastian an ultimatum on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 18 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It's time for a celebration as Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) officially adopts daughter Isla!



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is impressed when she realises the lengths her daughter Nicolette has gone to make amends with Aaron for her past behaviour.



Jane is hopeful that Nicolette has put her scheming and manipulative days behind her.



Will she invite Nicolette to move back into Number 24 in time for Christmas?

Will Jane invite daughter Nicolette to move back into Number 24 on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 19 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



There's are plenty of Christmas cliffhangers in store on the Season Finale of the Aussie soap...



Paul throws a Christmas Day celebration at his penthouse, where romance is in the air!



The Varga-Murphy family prepare to fly off to New York for the holidays.



But Cara (Sara West) is in for a shock when she spies her scheming sister, Chelsea (Viva Bianca), at the airport!



What is Chelsea doing back in Melbourne all these months later, after her ruthless behaviour was exposed during her and Paul's engagement party?

Meanwhile, down on Power Road, lives are on the line where there is a dangerous car collision...



Will everyone survive?

Romance is in the air on Christmas Day on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

WHO does Cara bump into at the airport on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Will Sebastian, Sadie and Max all survive a car collision on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours returns Monday 6 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee