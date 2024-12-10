Neighbours spoilers: Will Paul and Terese get back together?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between December 16 to 19...
Airs Monday 16 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Viewers were very confused when Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings) returned last year with Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) and his wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), no longer together.
But now that Terese's short-lived husband, Toadie Rebecchi, is out of the picture, will she and Paul officially get back together?
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the ex-couple find themselves stranded together overnight during a road trip in search of Paul's missing son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).
At a cosy rustic cabin, will Paul and Terese finally give into all that unresolved sexual tension between them... ?
Airs Tuesday 17 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The romance between Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and visiting Yaz Shields (Chrishell Stause) heats up!
Nicolette is shocked to discover that Yaz is grieving for her brother who recently died in terrible circumstances.
Of course, Nicolette remains unaware of WHO Yaz's dead brother is...
Meanwhile, troublesome Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) is back in town.
He still wants money from friend Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) and sticks to his story about being in DANGER from a loan shark.
Unsure if she can fully trust him, Krista gives Sebastian an ultimatum over the money...
Airs Wednesday 18 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It's time for a celebration as Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) officially adopts daughter Isla!
Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is impressed when she realises the lengths her daughter Nicolette has gone to make amends with Aaron for her past behaviour.
Jane is hopeful that Nicolette has put her scheming and manipulative days behind her.
Will she invite Nicolette to move back into Number 24 in time for Christmas?
Airs Thursday 19 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
There's are plenty of Christmas cliffhangers in store on the Season Finale of the Aussie soap...
Paul throws a Christmas Day celebration at his penthouse, where romance is in the air!
The Varga-Murphy family prepare to fly off to New York for the holidays.
But Cara (Sara West) is in for a shock when she spies her scheming sister, Chelsea (Viva Bianca), at the airport!
What is Chelsea doing back in Melbourne all these months later, after her ruthless behaviour was exposed during her and Paul's engagement party?
Meanwhile, down on Power Road, lives are on the line where there is a dangerous car collision...
Will everyone survive?
Neighbours returns Monday 6 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
