How to watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf — stream the spy prequel online

People have been begging for a second season of popular Chris Pratt spy thriller The Terminal List, but while you wait we've got a prequel in the form of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf which premieres on Wednesday, August 27.

Set before the events of The Terminal List, Dark Wolf tells the story of one of the original show's major characters, Ben Edwards. Through the series we watch as he trains as a Navy SEAL before moving over to work for the CIA and getting involved with some dangerous missions.

Taylor Kitsch reprises his role as Edwards and we're also set to see Chris Pratt back as James Reece, before his big mission. The cast also includes Tom Hopper, Luke Hemsworth, Robert Wisdom and Dar Salim.

While the original series was based on a book, Dark Wolf isn't, so there's no telling what happens (except for where the series leads, since you've probably already seen The Terminal List).

Anyway, here's how to watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf including when it comes out and how to stream it.

How to watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

To watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime, because every episode will land on the streaming service Prime Video when they land.

We'll get into the exact episode release schedule below.

Prime Video is Amazon's streaming offering, and you have to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime to watch its movies and shows.

This costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year but by default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.

In some countries, you can take out a standalone Prime Video subscription, which is cheaper and gives you just the streaming services, and not the quick delivery or other perks.



How to watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf for free

If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial for brand-new subscribers. That means if your email address hasn't been linked to an Amazon accont.

This lasts for one month and it rolls into a standard monthly subscription once it ends. It'll let you watch all of Prime Video's content and also enjoy all of the other Amazon Prime perks. Here's how to get a Prime Video free trial.

Three episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will be on Prime Video from release day: Wednesday, August 27. After that, new episodes roll out weekly.

Here's what that full release schedule looks like:

Inherent Resolve — Wednesday, August 27 The Audition — Wednesday, August 27 What's Past Is Prologue — Wednesday, August 27 The Sounds of the Guns — Wednesday, September 3 E&E — Wednesday, September 10 Pawns & Kings — Wednesday, September 17 The Wolf You Feed — Wednesday, September 24

How to watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!