Sling TV Channels & Packages 2021: Orange, Blue, and Add-ons

Sling TV is the grandfather of the streaming industry. Its roots lie in the ability to watch your home cable feed from anywhere in the world — you'd literally plug your cable line into a Sling box, which would then spit out the feed online.

Today, however, Sling TV is a more modern streaming television option. It used to be the most popular live TV streaming service in the United States but currently sits at No. 3 with 2.458 million subscribers as of Sept. 30, 2020.

That doesn't change the fact that Sling TV base packages are among the most affordable, with a mix of channels that are as close to a la carte TV as we can get.

That's both good and bad. Sling TV channels are numerous, but you'll have to do a little homework to make sure you're getting the channels you want. And you'll need to keep track of the Sling TV plan you're building, because you quickly can spend as much as any of the other streaming options.

Here's everything you need to know about Sling TV in 2021:

Sling TV Channels: The Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans

Here's the gist of Sling TV: There are two main tracks. Yes, you can call them plans, but it's almost easier to think of them the two main trunks of a rather large tree. They split off at first but also intermingle a bit.

Those two Sling TV plans — tracks, whatever — are Sling Orange, and Sling Blue. You'll mostly find different channels in each, though there are a handful of common channels. You'll want to look through the each plan to see if one has more channels that you want than the other.

For instance: If all you care about is ESPN and ESPN2, you can get those in the Sling Orange plan and not have to pay for anything else.

Customers will pick either Sling Orange or Sling Blue — each costs $20 a month the first month, and $30 a month after that. Or you can get both for $35 a month total the first month, and $45 a month for both after that.

From there, each track has seven additional "Extras" that add additional channels ad various pricing. There's where the faux a la carte feeling comes in. You're not locking yourself in to packages as big as AT&T TV Now, but you're also not merely paying for the channels you know you want to watch. There will be some superfluous listings.

The one big strike against Sling TV is that its on-screen guide can be a little confusing.

Sling Orange Channels

Sling Orange channels number fewer than Sling Blue. But it's probably where you'll want to start if you're focused on sports, because it's the plan that comes with ESPN.

Sling Orange includes the ability to stream on a single device at a time, and has a free 10-hour DVR.

Here are all the channels you'll get with Sling Orange:

A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, CNN, Comedy Central, Comes, Disney Channel, Epix Drive-In, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Food Network, Freeform, Fuse, HGTV, History, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, Motortrend, Newsy, Nick Jr., Stadium, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, Vice.

Sling Blue Channels

Sling Blue channels number an extra dozen (give or take) over Sling Orange. It has more news and entertainment options and comes with the ability to stream on as many as three devices at once.

Here are all of the Sling Blue channels in the base plan:

A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet, Discovery, E!, EPIX Drive-In, Food Network, Fox, Fox News, FS1, Fuse, FX, HGTV, History, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, MSNBC, National Geographic, NBC, NBC Sports, NBCSN, Newsy, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Stadium, SYFY, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TRU TV, USA, Vice.

Sling Orange Extras

These are all of the channels available in the Extras on the Sling Orange Track. If you've got the Sling Orange plan, you can add on as many (or as few) of these as you like. All prices are monthly.

Orange Sports Extra ($10 if you have either Sling Orange or Blue, $15 a month if you have both): beIN sports, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Outside TV, PAC 12 Network, SEC Network, SEC+, Tennis Channel

beIN sports, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Outside TV, PAC 12 Network, SEC Network, SEC+, Tennis Channel Orange Comedy Extra ($5): CMT, Game Show Network, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Revolt TV, truTV, TV Land

CMT, Game Show Network, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Revolt TV, truTV, TV Land Orange Kids Extra ($5): BabyTV, Boomerang, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ducktv, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick

BabyTV, Boomerang, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ducktv, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick Orange News Extra ($5): BBC World News, CGTN, Euronews, Free Speech TV, Fusion, HLN, News18, Newsmax, RT America, SCI, TheBlaze, Weather Nation,

BBC World News, CGTN, Euronews, Free Speech TV, Fusion, HLN, News18, Newsmax, RT America, SCI, TheBlaze, Weather Nation, Orange Lifestyle Extra ($5): Bet, Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, VH1, WE TV, Z Living HD

Bet, Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, VH1, WE TV, Z Living HD Orange Hollywood Extra ($5): Cinemoi, HDNet Movies, REELZ, Sundance, TCM, The Film Detective,

Cinemoi, HDNet Movies, REELZ, Sundance, TCM, The Film Detective, Orange Heartland Extra ($5): American Heroes, Destination America, Outdoor Channel, PixL, RFD-TV, Ride TV, Sportsman Channel, The Cowboy Channel.

Sling Blue Extras

These are all of the channels available in the Extras on the Sling Blue Track. If you've got the Sling Blue plan, you can add on as many (or as few) of these as you like. All prices are monthly.

Blue Sports Extra ($10 if you have either Sling Orange or Blue, $15 a month if you have both): beIN Sports, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Outside TV, PAC-12 Network, Tennis Channel, World Fishing Network, Big Ten Network

beIN Sports, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Outside TV, PAC-12 Network, Tennis Channel, World Fishing Network, Big Ten Network Blue Comedy Extra ($5): CMT, Game Show Network, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Revolt TV, TV Land

CMT, Game Show Network, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Revolt TV, TV Land Blue Kids Extra ($5): BabyTV, Boomerang, ducktv, NickToons, TeenNick

BabyTV, Boomerang, ducktv, NickToons, TeenNick Blue News Extra ($5): BBC World News, CGTN, CNBC, Euronews, France 24 (English), Free Speech TV, HLN, MSNBC, News18, Newsmax, NDTV 24x7, RT America, SCI, TheBlaze, Weather Nation

BBC World News, CGTN, CNBC, Euronews, France 24 (English), Free Speech TV, HLN, MSNBC, News18, Newsmax, NDTV 24x7, RT America, SCI, TheBlaze, Weather Nation Blue Lifestyle Extra ($5): Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, Oxygen, VH1, WE TV, Z Living HD

Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, Oxygen, VH1, WE TV, Z Living HD Blue Hollywood Extra ($5): Cinemoi, HDNet Movies, REELZ, Sundance, TCM, The Film Detective,

Cinemoi, HDNet Movies, REELZ, Sundance, TCM, The Film Detective, Blue Heartland Extra ($5): American Heroes, Destination America, Outdoor Channel, PixL, RFD-TV, Ride TV, Sportsman Channel, The Cowboy Channel, World Fishing Network, Nat Geo Wild

Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) Premium Orange Extras Blue Extras A&E x x AMC x x American Heroes x x AXS TV x x BabyTV x x BBC America x x BBC World News x x beIN SPORTS x x beIN Sports Connect BET x x Bloomberg Television x x Boomerang x x Bravo x Cartoon Network x x CGTN x x Cheddar Business x x Cheddar News x x Cinefest x Cinemoi x x x CMT x x CNBC x CNN x x Comedy Central x x Comedy Dynamics x Comet x x CONtv x Cooking Channel x x CuriosityStream x Destination America x x Discovery Channel x x Disney Channel x Disney Junior x Disney XD x DIY Network x x Docurama x DOGTV x Dove Channel x Dox x ducktv x x E! x Echoboom Sports x EPIX x EPIX 2 EPIX Drive-In x x ESPN x ESPN Bases Loaded x ESPN Goal Line x ESPN 2 x ESPN 3 x ESPNEWS x ESPNU x Euronews x x Flix Latino x Food Network x x Fox x Fox Business x Fox News x FS1 x FS2 x Fox Sports Network France 24 (English) x Free Speech TV x x Freeform x Fuse x x Fusion x FX x FXM x FXX x FYI x x Game Show Network x x Genius Brands x Golf Channel x Grokker x Hallmark Channel x x Hallmark Drama x x Hallmark Movies & Mysteries x x Hallmark Movies Now x HDNet Movies x x Here TV x HGTV x x History x x HLN x x x Hopster x IFC x x Investigation Discovery x x Lifetime x x LMN x x Lion Mountain TV x Local Now x x Logo x x Magnolia Selects x MLB Network x x MLB Strike Zone x x Monsters & Nightmares x MotorTrend x MSNBC x x MTV x x MTV2 x x Nat Geo Wild x x Nat Geo x NBA TV x x NBC Networks x NBC Sports Network x News18 x x Newsmax x x Newsy x x NDTV 24x7 x NHL Network x x Nick Jr. x x NickToons x x Olympic Channel x Outdoor Channel x x Outside TV x x x Outside TV Features Oxygen x Pantaya x PAC 12 Network x x Paramount Network x x PixL x x REELZ x x Revolt TV x x RFD-TV x x Ride TV x x RT America x x SCI x x SEC Network x SEC+ x Showtime x Showtime 2 x Showtime Beyond x Showtime Extreme x Showtime Family Zone x Showtime Next x Showtime Showcase x Showtime West x Showtime Women x Sportsman Channel x x Stadium x x Starz x Starz Comedy x Starz Edge x Starz Encore x Starz Kids & Family x Starz West x Stingray Karaoke x Stingray Qello x Sundance x x SYFY x TBS x x TCM x x TeenNick x x Tennis Channel x x The Country Network Plus x The Cowboy Channel x x The Film Detective x x TheBlaze x x TLC x TNT x x Travel Channel x x truTV x x TV Land x x UP Faith & Family x USA x VH1 x x VICELAND x x VSiN x Warriors & Gangsters x WE TV X x Weather Nation x x Willow Cricket HD Willow Extra World Fishing Network x Z Living HD X x

(Image credit: Sling TV)

Premium channels on Sling

Sling also has a couple dozen "premium" channels to which you can subscribe individually. They are:

CONtv ($5)

CineFest ($5)

CineMoi ($3)

Comedy Dynamics ($5)

CuriosityStream ($3)

DOGTV ($5)

DOX ($3)

Docurama ($5)

Dove Channel ($5)

EPIX ($5)

Echoboom Sports ($6)

FlixLatino ($3)

Genius Brands Network ($4)

Grokker ($7)

Hallmark Movies Now ($6)

Here TV ($8)

Hopster ($5)

Lion Mountain TV ($3)

Magnolia Selects ($5)

Monsters and Nightmares ($3)

Outside TV Features ($5)

Pantaya ($6)

STARZ ($9)

Showtime ($10)

Stingray Karaoke ($7)

Stingray Qello ($8)

The Country Network ($3)

UP Faith & Family ($5)

VSiN ($4)

Warriors and Gangsters ($3)

Also, NBA League Pass is available for $28.99 a month, and NBA Team Pass is available for $17.99 a month.

International and Spanish-language plans on Sling

Sling TV also has a number of international options available.

Spanish-language options include:

Best of Spanish TV ($5): UNIVERSO, Zee Familia, Discovery en Espanol, History en Español, Estrella TV, Azteca, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Connect La Liga, Discovery Familia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Cinelatino, Cine Sony, Ingles Para Todos, Pasiones, INTI Network, Cbeebies, Vme Kids, PX Sports, NTN24, BabyTV Español, El Financiero Bloomberg TV, Zee Mundo, ¡HOLA! TV

UNIVERSO, Zee Familia, Discovery en Espanol, History en Español, Estrella TV, Azteca, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Connect La Liga, Discovery Familia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Cinelatino, Cine Sony, Ingles Para Todos, Pasiones, INTI Network, Cbeebies, Vme Kids, PX Sports, NTN24, BabyTV Español, El Financiero Bloomberg TV, Zee Mundo, ¡HOLA! TV México ($5): Canal Once, CBTV Michoacán, Multimedios Televisión, AZ Clic, TeleFórmula, Milenio Televisión, AZ Cinema, Teleritmo, Video Rola, AZ Corazón

Canal Once, CBTV Michoacán, Multimedios Televisión, AZ Clic, TeleFórmula, Milenio Televisión, AZ Cinema, Teleritmo, Video Rola, AZ Corazón Caribe ($5): WAPA America, CubaMax, Telemicro, TV Quisqueya, Dominican View, Supercanal Caribe, Teleuniverso, Cinelatino, Pasiones

WAPA America, CubaMax, Telemicro, TV Quisqueya, Dominican View, Supercanal Caribe, Teleuniverso, Cinelatino, Pasiones Sudamérica ($5): Caracol, Nuestra Tele, NTN24, RCN Novelas, TV Venezuela, EVTV, Ecuavisa Internacional, Telefe Internacional, Todo Noticias, El Trece Internacional, TyC Sports, Bolivia TV, Canal Sur, Estudio 5

Caracol, Nuestra Tele, NTN24, RCN Novelas, TV Venezuela, EVTV, Ecuavisa Internacional, Telefe Internacional, Todo Noticias, El Trece Internacional, TyC Sports, Bolivia TV, Canal Sur, Estudio 5 Centroamérica: Centroamerica TV, CB24, Tele El Salvador

Centroamerica TV, CB24, Tele El Salvador España ($5): TV Española Internacional, Antena 3, A3Cine

TV Española Internacional, Antena 3, A3Cine Sling Deportes ($5): beIN SPORTS, TyC Sports, Nuestra Tele

Other international options on Sling TV include:

Willow Cricket Mini ($5): Willow Cricket, Willow Extra

Willow Cricket, Willow Extra Hindi Mini ($5): Aaj Tak, Zee Cinema, SAB TV, zoOm, Food Food, Times Now, News18, B4U Movies, B4U Music, Sony Mix, Sahara Samay

Aaj Tak, Zee Cinema, SAB TV, zoOm, Food Food, Times Now, News18, B4U Movies, B4U Music, Sony Mix, Sahara Samay Telugu Mini ($5): TV5 News, Zee Cinemalu, News18, zoOm, News18 North East, Desi Bonus, Zee Bihar Jharkhand

TV5 News, Zee Cinemalu, News18, zoOm, News18 North East, Desi Bonus, Zee Bihar Jharkhand Tamil Mini ($5): Jaya Max, Jaya Plus, JMovies, Raj Digital Plus, Raj News, Zee Tamil, News18, zoOm, News18 North East, Desi Bonus, Zee Bihar Jharkhand

Jaya Max, Jaya Plus, JMovies, Raj Digital Plus, Raj News, Zee Tamil, News18, zoOm, News18 North East, Desi Bonus, Zee Bihar Jharkhand Chinese Mini ($5): CCTV-4, CGTN, China Movie Channel, CCTV-

CCTV-4, CGTN, China Movie Channel, CCTV- Entertainment, Hunan Satellite TV, Zhejiang TV, Dragon TV, ShenZhen Television, Jiangsu International Channel, Phoenix North America Chinese Channel, Phoenix InfoNews, Beijing TV

Français Mini ($5): France 24, TV5 Monde Cinema, TiVi5Monde

France 24, TV5 Monde Cinema, TiVi5Monde Deutsch Mini ($5): ProSieben

ProSieben Arabic Mini ($10): Arabica, BBC Arabic, Al Jazeera Mubasher, MBC Drama, Melody Classic, ART Cima, Melody Hits, MBC 3, MBC Wanasah, IQRAA TV, Noursat TV, Aghapy TV

Arabica, BBC Arabic, Al Jazeera Mubasher, MBC Drama, Melody Classic, ART Cima, Melody Hits, MBC 3, MBC Wanasah, IQRAA TV, Noursat TV, Aghapy TV Italiano Mini ($5): TV2000 Italia, La7

TV2000 Italia, La7 Polish Mini ($15): iTVN, PolSat1, Nature Vision HD

iTVN, PolSat1, Nature Vision HD Brazilian Mini ($15): TV Globo Internacional

TV Globo Internacional Sun TV Mini ($10): SUN TV

About Sling TV DVR

As of Dec. 23, 2019, Sling now offers 10 hours of DVR for free.

If you need more, you can pay $5 a month for the enhanced "Cloud DVR Plus." That'll get you 50 hours of recording capability. If you go over that, however, you'll be able to "protect" your recordings so that they won't completely disappear.

The majority of channels on Sling TV can now be recorded, with the exception of some digital offerings like ESPN3 or ACC Network Extra.

Does Sling TV stream in 4K?

Nope. Not yet.