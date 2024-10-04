A Man's Promise: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Passionflix movie

The Granger brothers are back and it's time to tell Caden and Shiloh's story in A Man's Promise. It's the latest new movie coming to Passionflix.

A Man's Promise is the second book in Brenda Jackson's Granger Series, which includes A Brother's Honor, A Lover's Vow and Captivated by Love. The series follows the Granger brothers as they each go on a journey to find true love.

Here's everything we know about A Man's Promise.

A Man's Promise premieres October 10 on Passionflix.

A Passionflix original movie, you need a subscription to Passionflix in order to watch A Man's Promise. You can either subscribe directly through the Passionflix website or in the US you can access Passionflix via Prime Video as a Prime Video Channel add-on if you're an Amazon Prime member. The Passionflix Prime Video Channel costs the same, $5.99 per month, but Amazon handles the payment process.

If you're outside the US, you can sign up and access Passionflix through their website.

A Man's Promise premise

The Passionflix adaptation of A Man's Promise is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Brenda Jackson. It's the second book in the Grangers Series, following A Brother's Honor, which has already been adapted by Passionflix.

Here's the synopsis of the book:

"A man’s word is his bond. His family is his strength. His heart is his own.

"Superstar musician Caden Granger has spent years running from love, commitment and family. Yet despite his fame and fortune, he knows the kind of respect and adoration he needs can only come from one person—the very woman who wants nothing to do with him.

"Charity volunteer and owner of a wine boutique, Shiloh Timmons finally got her life on track once her relationship with Caden ended, and she’s in no hurry to revisit a romance with the man who believes she left him standing at the altar.

"If Caden can’t have Shiloh by his side, all the success in the world will mean nothing. Now he has a chance to renew his promises…but is it too late?"

A Man's Promise cast

A Man's Promise features Jasmine B. Johnson (NCIS: New Orleans) as Shiloh and Michael Marcel (Sistas) as Caden.

Also returning for the second movie are Jeremy Batiste (When We Grow Up) as Jace, Celestine Rae (Law & Order: Organized Crime) as Shana and Robert Christopher Riley (Dynasty) as Dalton.

A Man's Promise trailer

Getting excited for A Man's Promise? Take a look at the trailer below!