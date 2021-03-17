'Annika' — start date, cast and everything you need to know about the new adaptation

Annika has been commissioned by Alibi, and the new crime series is adapted from the hugely successful Radio 4 drama by Nick Walker. The TV adaptation stars Nicola Walker in the titular role of DI Annika Strandhed, reprising her role after providing Annika's voice for the radio drama.

Emma Ayech, channel director for Alibi says: "We're so excited to bring Annika to life in a brand-new TV adaptation. Nicola Walker is a fantastic lead, making this series a brilliant addition to our growing portfolio of UKTV Original dramas on Alibi."

Here's everything we know about Annika so far...

Annika will air on Alibi later in 2021, though a confirmed release date has not yet been announced. There will be six hour-long episodes in this series, so fans will have plenty of new crime drama to enjoy!

Phillippa Collie Cousins, UKTV drama commissioner adds: "Our new detective series Annika is a breath of fresh air: a whip smart detective, great cases and the glorious Scottish scenery. Nicola Walker has been integral in helping us develop her character, creating a maverick female detective who not only has Norwegian ancestry, but is dryly funny, a chaotic parent and a fish out of water. We're also really excited to have a diverse writer's room with lead writer Nick Walker and emerging talents Frances Poet and Lucia Haynes."

It's not been revealed if it will be shown in the US.

What is Annika about?

According to UKTV Annika follows the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed (Walker), as she heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) that is tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland.

Throughout the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.

Who stars in Annika?

Nicola Walker plays DI Annika Strandhed. Speaking about her new role, Nicola said: "Annika navigates the world, her work and her home life in fabulously unique and unusual ways and I can't wait to see her come to life in Scotland."

Nicola has recently starred in Unforgotten and The Split which are both available to watch on demand now.

Other cast includes Silvie Furneaux as Annika's daughter Morgan, Jamie Lives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest), Ukweli Roach (Blindspot) and Kate Dickie (The Cry).

Is there a trailer for Annika?

Not yet watch this space!