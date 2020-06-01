Best LGBTQ+ Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in 2020

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Amazon)

Pride month is nearly upon us and considering we're all staying at home a little more than usual right now, what better way to celebrate than with some quality LGBTQ+ content on Amazon Prime? If you're a Prime member you'll get instant access to all of the shows on this list and we've got to say, we've found some excellent ones. Our pick for best overall is the award winning series Transparent . We love it because it represents several different types of LGBTQ+ characters and relationships, is hilarious, touching, and features incredible acting and writing. Whether you love comedy or drama, movies, or TV, we've found the perfect LGBTQ+ show for you to watch on Amazon Prime.

Best Overall: Transparent

Transparent is an excellent dramedy series starring Jeffrey Tambor, Gaby Hoffman, and Jay Duplass, and created by Jill Soloway for Amazon Studios. The story is about a Los Angeles family and their lives following the discovery that the family patriarch (Jeffrey Tambor) is a trans woman named Maura. This series is great because it depicts trans, lesbian, bisexual, and gay characters, so there's excellent LGBTQ+ visibility across the board. The writing is fabulous and the acting is superb. It covers the intricacies and subtle nuances of many different types of people and relationships. It dives deep into family dynamics and possesses incredible emotional depth. It's also laugh out loud hilarious.

This show has won several awards including Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards. This was the first show produced by Amazon Studios to win a major award and the first show produced by a streaming media service to win a Golden Globe for Best Series.

Jeffrey Tambor does a wonderful, award winning job of playing the Maura, but considering this show includes so many other trans characters portrayed by trans actors, it would have been nice if the starring role would have followed suit. He was also fired from the show after sexual harassment claims surfaced. Nevertheless, this show is groundbreaking in the sense of it's LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion.

Pros:

Great LGBTQ+ visibility across the board

Complex and emotionally compelling content

Award winning acting

Excellent writing

Cons:

Would've been nice to see the lead played by a trans actor

Transparent Best Overall



Excellent LGBTQ+ visibility



Award winning series that revolves around an LA family and their lives following the discovery that the family patriarch is trans.



View

Best True Story: Pride

Source: BBC Films (Image credit: BBC Films)

This heartwarming movie is based on an inspirational true story and stars Bill Nighy, Andrew Scott, and Imelda Staunton. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the movie takes place in the summer of 1984, Britain, and is about a group of lesbian and gay activists who raise money to help families affected by the British miners' strike.

When gay activist Mark Ashton realizes that the police have stopped harrassing the gay community because their attention if focused on the miners' strike, he decides to spontaneously organize a collection for the minors and their families at London's Gay Pride Parade. He is successful in raising substantial funds in support of the miners and decides to found the "Lesbians and Gay Support the Miners" group. Because the union was afraid of being associated with the gay community, the groups' support was turned down. The group identifies a tiny mining village in Wales that's in need, and decide to make their donation in person. The rest of the movie is about the heartwarming hilarity, friendship, and warmth that spurs from this very unlikely alliance.

This movie is very sweet, but it can feel a bit kitschy and forced at times. Overall, it's a feel good film, and even though it's rated R for language and brief sexuality, we thinks it's a great pick for families with older children.

Pros:

Great minority representation and alliance

Based on a true story

Historically accurate

An inspirational, feel-good film

Cons:

A bit kitschy

R-rated

Pride Best True Story



I get by with a little help from my friends



Based on a true story, this movie tells the heartwarming tale and history of the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners movement.



View

Best Reality Competition Series: RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: Logo (Image credit: Logo)

If you're a fan of outrageous fashion, drag makeup, and big hair than you'll love RuPaul's Drag Race. This series follows a beautiful and very talented cast of drag queens as they compete for the coveted title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." Hosted and judged by the fabulous queen RuPaul herself, this series is wildly entertaining and preaches acceptance and the sentiment "if you don't love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love anybody else?"

The transformations from ordinary looking men to glamorous and legendary goddesses will amaze you. These queen divas are as fabulous as they are talented. You'll see them rock their own hair and makeup as well as design, create, and sew their own costumes, and of course, lip sync for their lives. Get ready for an outrageous journey as you watch these queens compete for the title. Will they stay, or will they sashay away?

Only seasons one through five are available for free streaming on Amazon Prime. However, all the other seasons are available to stream with a purchase

Pros:

Self-love and acceptance

Outrageously entertaining

Very talented cast

Cons:

Only seasons 1-5 are available for free streaming

RuPaul's Drag Race Best Reality Competition Series



Sissy that walk



RuPaul hosts and judges as a group of drag queens compete for the coveted title of "Next Drag Superstar."



View

Best Comedic Movie: But I'm A Cheerleader

Source: Lions Gate Films (Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

This cult classic was directed by Jamie Babbit and written by Brian Wayne. It stars Natasha Lyonne as Megan Bloomfield, a high school cheerleader whose parents send her to a residential inpatient conversion therapy camp because they believe that she's a lesbian, and want to cure her.

While there, Megan comes to embrace her sexual orientation, despite the therapy, and falls in love. RuPaul makes an appearance as a deliciously provacative camp counselor, Clea DuVall plays Megan's love interest, and Cathy Moriarty plays the delightfully vicious leader of the conversion therapy camp. This is such a ridiculous and hilarious film, but it's also a coming of age story, a coming out tale, and ultimately sends the message that against all odds, it's always best to be true to yourself.

Be advised that this is a satire and contains some provacatively suggestive content involving teens. This is a definitely a laugh out loud film, but not a great pick for kids.

Pros:

Laugh out loud hilarious

Fun and excellent cast with great cameos

Above all embraces being true to self

Cons:

Provacative and satirical

But I'm A Cheerleader Best Comedic Movie



Hilariously satirical



A high school cheerleader gets sent to a residential inpatient conversion therapy camp to cure her "lesbianism," but then shenanigans ensue.



View

Best New Series: Avocado Toast

Source: Cameron Roden (Image credit: Cameron Roden)

The brand-new series, "Avocado Toast" is an intergenerational sex comedy starring Heidi Lynch, Perrie Voss, and Faye Marsay. It explores the awkward, wild, love filled, and ever-changing sex lives of everybody involved, from the baby boomers to the millennials.

It follows the lead characters Molly and Elle and their crazy sex lives. Molly has met and fallen in love with a woman abroad and comes home to discover that her parents are swingers and love to throw wild sex parties for themselves and their friends. Meanwhile, Elle works with her mother, who is also her boss, at an advertising agency and finds out that her parents are going through an ugly divorce because her mom engages in a torrid affair with a boy that's young enough to be her son.

This show is as endearing as it is hilarious. Get ready for a lot of laughs as you embark on an epic sex lesson and journey with Molly and Elle. This show touches on many LGBTQ+ themes and shines light on swingers and polyamory, and also includes coming out and lesbian couples. These episodes are super short and range from 10-15 minutes long. It's possible to binge the entire season in an hour.

Pros:

Brand new series

Endearing and hilarious

Sex positive

Cons:

Super short episodes

Avocado Toast Best New Series



Sexcapades and comedy



Take a journey with Molly and Elle and all of their crazy sexcapades and relationships as they navigate the drama in their lives.



View

Bottom line

If you're looking for a great LGBTQ+ show to stream while you celebrate pride in the comfort of your own home, look no further than this list. Whether you're a fan of film or television, these are our favorites when it comes to LGBTQ+ content on Amazon Prime Video.

Our favorite is the award winning series Transparent because it's inclusive and groundbreaking. This series will make you think, touch your heart, and move you as you journey with this quirky LA family and its trans matriarch Maura. Truly, every show that made this cut is superb, so grab some snacks, put on your favorite sweat pants, get ready to celebrate your pride low-key style, and start streaming one of the best LGBTQ+ movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Nicolette Roux Nicolette is an actor, lover of film and television, as well as an avid streamer of quality content. She searched high and low to find the best of the best when it comes to excellent LGBTQ+ content on Amazon Prime Video. She hopes you enjoy her picks!