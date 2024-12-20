Black Doves season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

Black Doves season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix. The hit spy thriller set in London at Christmas has been highly praised by fans after the big success of the six-part Black Doves season 1 and its festive release in 2024. Now they can rejoice that there's going to be more action for Keira Knightley's politician's wife spy Helen Webb and her pal, the assassin Sam, played by Ben Whishaw.

The return of the show was celebrated by the actor pair on a glamorous recent Instagram post with them clinking champagne glasses (see below). We really can't wait.

So here's everything we know about Black Doves season 2...

Black Doves season 2 hasn't started filming yet so the release date on Netflix is unlikely to be 2025, more like 2026. We will update this guide as soon as we hear.

Black Doves season 1 launched worldwide on Netflix on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Black Doves season 2 plot — what might happen (with spoilers)

Look away if you don't want spoilers for season 1!

After the massive final episode of Black Doves season 1, which saw Keira Knightley's Helen Webb and Ben Whishaw's assassin Sam barely escaping with their lives after the major confrontation with crime boss Alex Clark (Tracey Ullman), the pair are back and events will likely be just as dramatic.

There was a prediction made at the end of episode 6 of series one, in which Helen was told by her handler Reed (Sarah Lancashire) that Prime Minister Richard Eaves (Adeel Akhtar) would resign in three months' time and it was likely her husband, Conservative Defence Secretary Wallace Webb (Andrew Buchan), would be stepping into his shoes.

Wallace and their kids were seen wandering about 10 Downing Street while super-spy Helen was in action on the streets of London at Christmas. That now seems like a portent of Helen's family life to come.

So will series 2 of Black Doves start with the Webb family moving into the famous Prime Ministerial residence? And what about Sam? Will he patch things up with distraught ex-boyfriend Michael (Omari Douglas) who now knows everything about Sam's job as a 'trigger man'? Sam also seemed to have made his peace with both London gangster Lenny (Kathryn Hunter) and the young gang member he failed to shoot dead, Hector Newman (Luther Ford). So will they still give him grief?

Also, all fans need to know who the mysterious young woman was who appears in Reed's swish apartment on Christmas Day. Is this her next protege..?

Will Helen and Wallace (Andrew Buchan) be waltzing aournd 10 Downing Street in Black Doves season 2? (Image credit: Netflix)

Black Doves season 2 cast

So far just Keira Knightley as Helen Webb and Ben Whishaw as Sam have been confirmed. We'll update with the rest as we hear, including any new joiners.

Will Ben Whishaw's Sam get back together with Michael (Omari Douglas). (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer yet for Black Doves season 2, but we can't wait to see it and will post as soon as one arrives.