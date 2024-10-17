Blackshore: release date, trailer, episodes and an exclusive interview with Lisa Dwan

Blackshore sees Dublin DI Fia Lucey make waves that threaten to engulf an entire community when she’s sent on secondment to her rural hometown.

Fia (Lisa Dwan, Bloodlands, Top Boy) has been temporarily transferred to Blackwater, a [fictional] town that’s uncomfortably close to her deserted family home in Blackshore, and the scene of a traumatic crime that shaped her life.

On the surface she seems unperturbed, but in reality, the sleepy backwater has a vice-like hold over Fia. It’s revealed in flashbacks that her father, Jack, killed her mother and brother in a murder-suicide at their home almost twenty years ago after he was linked the disappearance of local teenager Chloe Whelan.

On her return Fia gets a cold reception from the tight-knit community when she dives into the case of missing hotelier Róisín Hurley (Clara Fitzgerald). With the anniversary of her family’s deaths approaching, Chloe’s disappearance still a tragic mystery, and Róisín’s disappearance escalating into a murder inquiry, she unapologetically investigates the picturesque town’s ugly underbelly and realises the crimes could be connected, despite being decades apart.

Blackshore makes its UK debut on U&Drama on Saturday, October 19 2024 at 9pm. It will also be available as a boxset on U.

It originally aired on RTÉ One in Ireland in February 2024.

Blackshore — premise

Still waters run deep in this Irish crime import, which introduces defiant DI Fia Lucey as she’s banished to her rural hometown after misconduct charges. Having fled the close-knit community years before in the wake of her dad’s murder-suicide and his links to the disappearance of teenager Chloe, Fia has something to prove as she investigates the murder of local hotelier Róisín Hurley.

As Fia discovers disturbing connections between her past and the town’s present-day crimes, star Lisa Dwan makes for a striking addition to the ranks of arresting female detectives.

Blackshore cast

Filmed on location in picturesque Killaloe in County Clare and the surrounding area the series stars Lisa Dwan (Bloodlands) Aidan McArdle (Showtrial), Stanley Townsend (Kaos), Amy De Bhrún (Borderline) and Ingrid Craigie (Striking Out).

Who’s who:

Fia Lucey (Lisa Dwan)

With her understated wardrobe, simple blonde bob and distrustful demeanour DI Fia Lucey cuts a striking figure in the opening scenes of Irish crime import Blackshore. The Dublin-based detective's actions speak volumes too…

“In the very first scene she breaks someone’s nose and she isn’t apologetic,” says Lisa Dwan, when she joins WTW for an exclusive interview as the six-part series makes its UK debut on U&Drama this week. “I fell in love with her straight away.” (Full interview below).

Lisa Dwan as fearless DI Fia Lucey. (Image credit: UKTV/Treasure Entertainment.)

Cian Furlong (Rory Keenan)

Fia is partnered with the Blackwater copper, but his trustworthiness is thrown into question when he’s connected to Róisín.

Rory Keenan plays unpredictable Cian. (Image credit: UKTV/Treasure Entertainment.)

Charlie Reid (Aidan McArdle)

The restaurateur reports Róisín missing, but does he know more about Fia’s past than he’s willing to admit?

Aidan McArdle as concerned restaurateur Charlie. (Image credit: UKTV/Treasure Entertainment.)

Bill McGuire (Stanley Townsend)

A feared and powerful businessman who will do anything to protect his reputation, his position, and his beloved Blackshore Whiskey brand.

Stanley Townsend stars as dangerously successful Bill. (Image credit: UKTV/Treasure Entertainment.)

Donna Walsh (Jade Jordan)

Privy to the inner workings of Róisín’s hotel, the terrified receptionist, who comes from a criminal family, is reluctant to talk. Can Fia persuade her to open up?

The Virtues star Jade Jordan plays watchful Donna. (Image credit: UKTV/Treasure Entertainment.)

Carrie (Rebecca Hanssen)

Fia believes Róisín’s missing secret daughter holds the key to the truth and launches a national manhunt.

Rebecca Hanssen as troubled Carrie. Is she hiding out or being held captive? (Image credit: UKTV/Treasure Entertainment.)

Marjorie Whelan (Ingrid Craigie)

Chloe’s fervently religious, grieving mother is stunned by Fia’s return and wants answers.

Ingrid Craigie as grieving Marjorie holding a photo of her daughter Chloe, played by Grace Collender. (Image credit: UKTV/Treasure Entertainment.)

Niamh Furlong (Amy De Bhrún)

Cian’s career-driven wife works for Bill and is distrustful of her husband and his new partner.

Amy De Bhrún stars as uneasy businesswoman and busy mum Niamh. (Image credit: UKTV/Treasure Entertainment.)

Róisín Hurley (Clara Fitzgerald)

The hotelier’s hidden life comes to the surface in the wake of her murder.

Jack Lucey (Seán T. Ó Meallaigh)

Fia’s father’s relationship with his daughter, wife, son and their babysitter, Chloe, are recalled in flashback. Is he an innocent man or a coldblooded murderer?

Is there a trailer for Blackshore?

Yes, it dates back to Blackshore’s original Irish release and provides a great taster for the series.

Blackshore | New dark thriller | RTÉ - YouTube Watch On

Blackshore season 1 interview with Lisa Dwan

What appealed to you about this role, Lisa? “I read writer Kate O’Riordan’s [Smother, Mr Selfridge] first script in one setting and my heart was pounding. Fia’s a feminist, defender of women and is driven to uncover the truth no matter what the cost - and it does cost her massively. Also, I left home very young and the notion of home is an emotive place, particularly for an exile. I thought it was rich ground to explore.”

Is Fia warmly welcomed when she returns to her hometown? “No, she’s a pariah and creates waves wherever she goes. After her father’s murder-suicide, she fled to join the Guards and this is her first time returning. Obviously she bears scars from that, but when she’s sent there to cool her jets after undue force charges, she also feels she has to go back to answer unanswered questions.”

How does she come to realise Róisín’s case may be connected to the accusations against her father? “Róisín murder talks to her family’s demise 20 years prior, so Fia finds herself both reliving and investigating the ghosts of her past alongside doing her job. She hasn’t dealt with it at all, she’s just put a lid on it and it keeps exploding. Yet, the circumstances that have led her to becoming a lone wolf is ultimately her prize talent, because she can remain removed enough to unpick and examine even her most loving relationships.”

Have you led a cast in this way before? “I started out as a TV child actress and was in a big American TV series [Lisa played Princess Deirdre in children’s fantasy series Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog, which ran from 1998 to 1999] where I was a lead years ago - but I didn't know what I was doing and I didn't know what that meant! “Being number one on a call sheet is a responsibility because Fia’s in nearly every scene. It’s intense, but it stretches you and, had I not had this role, I wouldn't have bothered learning how to drive.”

Wait, you learned to drive for the role? [Laughing] “Well, the thing is, actors are used to lying about things like being able to horse ride or stunt fight and I lied and said I could drive for the job! When I got the part for this they were very emphatic about having a full drivers licence so I did four-hour lessons a day for two and a half weeks, passed my test on a Thursday and was on set driving on the Monday! On Bloodlands some poor guy who was about three times my size had to put my wig on and drive!”

How did you create Fia’s distinct look? “The director Dathaí Keane [Smother, Dominion Creek] and I talked about it quite a lot because I'm quite dollike with make-up on. I said I’d like no make-up because lipstick just gets in the way of a good story. I wanted the pores to be visible. As time went on, I was kind-of regretting that decision! It turns out moving country with my daughter Luna, and working 16 hours is a lot, although it was endlessly exciting!”

What do you think makes Irish small towns intriguing settings for crime dramas? “Ireland has a history of its own kind of traumas, misogyny and violence, which is very fertile ground for any kind of detective series. There’s a tough history in Blackshore and a sense that underneath every character is a whole story.”

If the opportunity arose, would you consider doing a second series of Blackshore? “Absolutely! I'd work with everyone again in a heartbeat and I know there's a massive appetite to do it again, both among the cast and crew. I think we’ve made something very special with a confident Irish identity yet with character led stories that are universal.”

Blackshore episode guide

Episode 1

The contemporary Irish six-parter opens DI with Fia Lucey unperturbed that allegations of professional misconduct have seen her temporarily transferred to Blackwater, a town that’s uncomfortably close to her deserted family home in Blackshore and the scene of a traumatic crime that shaped her life.

While she receives a warm welcome from her remaining relatives - retired police officer uncle Donal, aunt Sandra and their journalist daughter, Emma - there’s eyeballing from the close-knit community, who have long memories when it comes to the Lucey legacy…

It’s revealed in flashbacks that her father, Jack, killed her mother and brother in a murder-suicide at their home almost twenty years ago, after he was linked the disappearance of local teenager Chloe Whelan.

Paired with indifferent police officer Cian Furlong (Somewhere Boy’s Rory Keenan) Fia feels she has something to prove when she’s assigned to the case of missing hotelier Róisín Hurley (Clara Fitzgerald). However, she’s placed in the spotlight as the anniversary of her family’s deaths approaches and Róisín’s disappearance becomes a murder inquiry.

More episode updates to come.