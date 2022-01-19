'Britain’s Got Talent' 2022: judges, presenters, and everything we know

'Britain's Got Talent' will be back on our screens this year.

Britain’s Got Talent 2022 has kicked off their auditions to find Britain’s next star.

Last year, the hit competition show was cancelled by ITV as it would have been too difficult to film safely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s back with both the previous judges of: Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams as well as presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reuniting to search for rising talent across the country.

Of course, the judges will also be armed with their dreaded red buttons and the legendary golden buzzer once again — but who will be awarded with the golden buzzer? Comedian and musician Jon Courtenay was crowned the winner of the competition in 2020 and was the first ever Golden Buzzer Act to win.

Here’s everything we know about Britain’s Got Talent 2022…

Britain’s Got Talent 2022 is set to air this year. However, there has been no confirmed release date.

We do know that the audition process has already started with the Daily Mirror reporting that host Ant got emotional and teared up during the auditions. He said to the audience: "Excuse me while I go and cry. We are so excited to be back. We were gutted to miss last year and not get to see you all. But we’re back, raring to go and have one hell of a show for you."

What happens in 'Britain's Got Talent' 2022?

Britain's Got Talent 2022 is an opportunity for people with various talents to perform in front of the judges and a live audience for a chance to win £250,000. They also get the opportunity to perform in front of royalty at the Royal Variety Performance.

If they manage to impress the judges enough, they could earn themselves a golden buzzer which allows them a place in one of the live semi-final shows. However, if they disappoint, they could receive a big red X from the judges if they press their red button.

Who are the judges on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ 2022?

The original judging panel is back with actress Amanda Holden, comedian and author David Walliams, music tycoon Simon Cowell, and singer Alesha Dixon all using their judging expertise again to scout the finest talent.

Who are the presenters on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ 2022?

Long-time presenters Ant and Dec will be back to host the show. The pair have been presenting the show since series 1— so it only seems right that they return to the stage once again!

Ant and Dec are back presenting the series. (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no trailer out for this year’s series, but we’ll update this guide as soon as one has been announced.