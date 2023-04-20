Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love — date, guests and everything to know about the TV special

This is how you turn 90 — a big, glitzy birthday celebration with a star-studded list of invitees and a prime-time spot on NBC. Or at least you do if you're Carol Burnett, as the two-hour Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love special celebrates the career of the TV icon.

Burnett is one of the most famous TV performers of all time and a major influence in the world of comedy. She starred in her own revolutionary sketch show, The Carol Burnett Show, formed an iconic comedic duo with none other than Julie Andrews and appeared in numerous shows and movies throughout the years, including recent hit series like Glee and Better Call Saul. She is a six-time Emmy winner and is the namesake and first recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, which is handed out by the Golden Globes every year honoring an individual’s career in TV.

It is sure to be a night to remember, so here is everything you need to know about Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love to make sure you don't miss it.

NBC is airing Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love on Burnett's actual birthday, April 26. The two-hour broadcast begins at 8 pm ET/PT.

The special was pre-tapped.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love guests

A number of big-name celebrities are showing up to wish Burnett a happy birthday with the special, from former collaborators and co-stars to current stars who have been influenced by Burnett's work. Among the people set to appear are:

Julie Andrews

Steve Carrell

Cher

Ellen DeGeneres

Laura Dern

Allison Janey

Lisa Kudrow

Vicki Lawrence

Susan Lucci

Bob Mackie

Bob Odenkirk

Amy Poehler

Aileen Quinn

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Melissa Raunch

Maya Rudolph

Charlize Theron

Marisa Tomei

Lily Tomlin

Sofia Vegara

Kristen Wiig

More special guests are expected to be part of the broadcast.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love performers

In addition to guests giving Burnett their best wishes, there are going to be a number of musical performances to honor her. The list of performers include: Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and more.

Among the songs being performed are "Old Friends," in honor of Burnett and Julie Andrews' 60 years of friendship, "Only an Octave Apart," songs from 1982's Annie in which Burnett played Miss Hannigan and a tribute to The Carol Burnett Show theme song, "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together."

How to watch Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

The special airs on NBC at 8 pm ET/PT on April 26, so anyone with access to NBC can tune in at that time. This includes whether you have a traditional pay-TV subscription or a live TV streaming service with NBC like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you miss the show, you can also stream it the next day on Peacock, though of course, a Peacock subscription is going to be needed.