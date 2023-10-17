Christmas by Design: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Christmas by Design is a fun new Hallmark Channel original movie debuting during Countdown to Christmas 2023.

When Charlotte (Rebecca Dalton) receives an invitation to a big competition that would greatly benefit her career, she's thrilled. There's just one problem: she has to create a Christmas-themed collection and she's just not into Christmas. She returns home for Christmas and meets Spencer (Jonathan Keltz), who helps her get into the holiday spirit.

Here's everything we know about Christmas by Design.

Christmas by Design premieres Friday, October 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing, there's no word on when the movie will be available for UK viewers, but as soon as we have that information we'll pass it along.

Christmas by Design plot

Here's the synopsis of Christmas by Design from Hallmark Channel:

"Luxury fashion designer, Charlotte (Dalton), tirelessly works to make a name for herself from her New York City boutique, Alastair. So, she’s over the moon when she learns she’s been selected to participate in a design competition for the renowned Warwick’s department store. The assignment – to create a Christmas-themed collection for their home & family brand. There’s just one problem: Charlotte is just not that into Christmas and she can barely remember the last time she put aside her work long enough to enjoy some quality time with her family. When a pipe suddenly bursts in her apartment, she decides to take it as an omen and returns home for a family Christmas that she hopes will quickly inspire her next design. Charlotte arrives just in time to be thrown into the town’s annual 12-days-of-Elfcapades event, where she meets a handsome mechanic, Spencer (Keltz), who helps run the festivities. Despite a rocky first impression the two form a deep connection, giving Charlotte the creative spark she so desperately needs to inspire a new Christmas design... one that is completely different from anything she’s done before."

Christmas by Design cast

Rebecca Dalton is a recognizable face for Hallmark Channel fans who saw her take over the role of Tara in the second season of Good Witch. She played Stephanie Lyons in the Canadian TV series Spun Out, and she's appeared in several Canadian TV movies such as Rocky Road, Christmas Wedding Planner and 2020's The Santa Squad.

Jonathan Keltz played Leith in The CW's Reign. He was also seen in HBO's Entourage in a recurring role. He produced the limited series Nine Films, and he recently appeared in Wilderness on Prime Video. Hallmark fans will remember Keltz from his roles in Fit for a Prince, Once Upon a Prince and Love at Look Lodge.

Christmas by Design trailer

There's no trailer for Christmas by Design just yet, but as soon as it's available, we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Christmas by Design

Christmas by Design is a Hallmark Channel original movie airing directly on the network. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the live channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.