Cooking With The Stars season 4: celebrity line-up and everything we know about the 2024 series

Cooking With The Stars season 4 arrives on ITV1 in summer 2024 with Emma Willis and Tom Allen back at the helm as the culinary contest. This series will see celebrities Carol Vorderman, comedian Katherine Ryan, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, athlete Linford Christie, Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev, model Abbey Clancy, TV personality Christopher Biggins and YouTuber Harry Pinero take on a series of intense cooking battles. But which one will be able to handle the heat and win the coveted golden frying pan?

Emma Willis says: “I’m so excited to be heading back into the Cooking with the Stars kitchen alongside Tom Allen for an all new series. We have a brilliant new line-up of celebrities who are set to be put to the test. You never know what their capabilities are which makes it a lot of fun. And if we’re lucky, we get to mop up the leftovers from the worktops."

Tom Allen adds: “I cannot believe how lucky I am to watch another batch of celebrities - all pretty much clueless in the kitchen — turning out the most amazing dishes. All in a bid to get their hands on my golden frying pan. Emma and I are back in the Cooking with the Stars kitchen and we are over the moon!”

Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth series of Cooking With The Stars on ITV1…

Cooking With The Stars season 4 will be shown on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV player in the UK during summer 2024. When we hear of an official release date, we’ll post it on here.

Cooking with the Stars season 4 — meet the celebrities

Celebrities for the 2024 series of Cooking With The Stars are comedian Katherine Ryan, model Abbey Clancy, presenter Carol Vorderman, Olympic gold-winning sprinter Linford Christie, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, presenter Christopher Biggins, Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev and YouTuber Harry Pinero.

Carol Vorderman will be showing off her cooking skills in Cooking With The Stars season 4.

Strictly Come Dancing sta and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds takes part in Cooking With the Stars in 2024.

Former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev will be hoping to shine in the Cooking With The Stars kitchen.

Cooking With The Stars season 4 — the premise

Cooking With The Stars sees eight celebrities are paired with professional chefs who mentor them in order to transform them from amateur to expert in just weeks. Under their mentor’s guidance, the celebs will try to create the winning dish in a series of cooking battles. The losers of each battle will have to compete in a Cook Off, which is judged blind by all the chefs. This means the loser could be sent home by their own mentor.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but if one is released, we’ll post it on here.

All about the hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen

Emma Willis has hosted numerous shows, including The Voice UK, The Voice Kids, The Circle, I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!, Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother and The World Cook. Between 2018 and 2022 she fronted the series Emma Willis: Delivering Babies in which she trained to be a midwife. In 2024 she'll be co-hosting the Netflix series Love Is Blind with her husband, the Busted musician and persenter Matt Willis.

Comedian Tom Allen hosts The Apprentice: You’re Fired and has also presented Ready or Not, The Joy of Missing Out, the Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice and Sunday Brunch.