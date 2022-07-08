Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2 — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the soap spinoff

While Days of Our Lives continues to roll along after more than 50 years on NBC, the popular soap opera entered the streaming era with the Peacock original spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. After five episodes premiered in 2021 on the streaming service, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2 is here with five more episodes, highlighted by the return of a legendary super couple from Days of Our Lives.

Here is everything we know about Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2 is set to premiere on Monday, July 11. With five episodes part of this second chapter, each new episode is going to debut daily from July 11-15.

What is the plot of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2?

The first season of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem was a globe trotting adventure involving missing jewels from the Alamainian Peacock. Season 2 is brings another trip to far off places. Here is the official synopsis from Peacock:

"In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of Our Lives once again go 'beyond Salem' as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime. Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that long-time DOOL fans will surely remember."

Who is in the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2 cast?

One of the big draws for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2 is that it features the return of two legendary characters from the soap’s history — Bo and Hope, once again played by Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell.

Other members of the cast for this five-episode series include Days of Our Lives alums Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve "Patch" Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2 trailer

See what’s in store for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2 with the trailer for the Peacock special series right here:

How to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a Peacock exclusive. To watch the series, you need to be a subscriber to Peacock Premium. Consumers do have options with an ad-supported or ad-free version of Peacock Premium. Peacock subscribers can also catch up with all the latest storylines from the main Days of Our Lives series, as the latest episodes stream on the platform.