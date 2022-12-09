Dirty Jobs season 10: release date, trailer, jobs and everything we know about the reality series

For those that are fans of watching Mike Rowe fearlessly get into the murkiest of situations, we have good news, Dirty Jobs season 10 is here, and it looks like the new episodes are not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. Even a few of the cameramen filming this season turn their heads away from some of the predicaments Rowe finds himself in.

If any of this build-up sounds exciting, then you're sure to be in for quite the treat. By the way, we should express our appreciation for those that do these dirty jobs on a daily basis.

Here's everything we know about Dirty Jobs season 10.

Dirty Jobs season 10 premieres in the US on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, December 11, at 8 pm ET/PT.

It's expected new episodes will become available to stream on Discovery Plus, but we don't have an exact rollout schedule for the episodes at this time. We imagine you can stream the episodes the day after they air live, but again, we don't have confirmation on that. We’ll pass along an update when we know more.

To date, we don't an official word about a UK release, but we'll keep you posted as information becomes available.

Dirty Jobs season 10 premise

Here is the official synopsis for the season:

"Mike Rowe gets back to work for an all-new season of Dirty Jobs on Sunday, December 11, at 8 pm ET/PT, revealing the hard-working Americans who have found their way to some of the most extraordinary jobs that make civilized life for the rest of us possible. Every episode of this fan-favorite series celebrates the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs across industries, ranging from construction to sanitation, manufacturing and more. And for Mike, the dirtier the job the better this season, as he tackles each with gusto and a no-nonsense approach which Discovery audiences respect and admire."

Dirty Jobs season 10 jobs

Mike Rowe, Dirty Jobs (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Here are the jobs Mike Rowe is covering this year:

Pool Liner Fixer – Mike travels to West Palm Beach, Fla., to take on the job with second-generation pool fixers Dan Duecker, Dave Duecker and Juan Pablo, who lead Mike into the dirtiest pool in America to clean 17 years of accumulated filth.

– Mike travels to West Palm Beach, Fla., to take on the job with second-generation pool fixers Dan Duecker, Dave Duecker and Juan Pablo, who lead Mike into the dirtiest pool in America to clean 17 years of accumulated filth. Hotel Soap Recycler – Mike meets with Shawn Seipler and "Soap Whisperer" Carlos Anderson to recycle dirty hotel soap to donate to people in need.

– Mike meets with Shawn Seipler and "Soap Whisperer" Carlos Anderson to recycle dirty hotel soap to donate to people in need. Beaver Relocator – Mike travels to Utah and helps save municipal infrastructures while positively impacting the local ecosystems as he traps, treats and relocates urban nuisance beavers.

– Mike travels to Utah and helps save municipal infrastructures while positively impacting the local ecosystems as he traps, treats and relocates urban nuisance beavers. Deer Urine Farmer – In Illinois, Mike collects and bottles the freshest farm-raised deer urine on the market sold to hunters, he discovers feces from a new species of deer.

– In Illinois, Mike collects and bottles the freshest farm-raised deer urine on the market sold to hunters, he discovers feces from a new species of deer. Manhole Rehabilitator – Mike descends into an aging manhole in Tennessee to stop the sewage and provide sewer maintenance.

– Mike descends into an aging manhole in Tennessee to stop the sewage and provide sewer maintenance. Feral Cat Fixer – Mike herds cats with some truly memorable Texas cat-ladies with a mission: control local feral cat populations by capturing, neutering and releasing these feral furballs.

– Mike herds cats with some truly memorable Texas cat-ladies with a mission: control local feral cat populations by capturing, neutering and releasing these feral furballs. Aquatic Necropsy – Mike assists in performing a necropsy by diving elbow-deep into a recently deceased bottlenose dolphin to determine the cause of the animal's death, which will help biologists further understand the species in the wild.

– Mike assists in performing a necropsy by diving elbow-deep into a recently deceased bottlenose dolphin to determine the cause of the animal's death, which will help biologists further understand the species in the wild. Pile Jacketer – Mike travels to Pensacola, Fla., to work waist-deep in a river to reinforce the crumbling infrastructure of a dilapidated bridge.

– Mike travels to Pensacola, Fla., to work waist-deep in a river to reinforce the crumbling infrastructure of a dilapidated bridge. Spice Maker – Mike returns to his hometown Baltimore to rectify an OLD mistake and learns the recipe for Maryland’s most popular crab seasoning.

Dirty Jobs season 10 trailer

Here is the Christmas-themed trailer. Check it out by clicking on the link below.

Dirty Jobs trailer (opens in new tab).

Dirty jobs season 10 host

Mike Rowe on Dirty Jobs season 10 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Mike Rowe has been a longtime host of Dirty Jobs, which means he's been in many unenviable positions (by most anyway). In addition to the Discovery Channel series, he's also previously hosted Somebody’s Gotta Do It, How Booze Built America and Worst Case Scenarios. Additionally, he narrated the popular Deadliest Catch series.

How to watch Dirty Jobs season 10

Dirty Jobs season 10 airs live in the US on the Discovery Channel. For those that have parted ways with traditional cable/satellite TV, the Discovery Channel can be accessed utilizing a number of live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Episodes are expected to become available to stream on Discovery Plus.

To date, we don’t have any information about the release of the new season in the UK.