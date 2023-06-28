Family Law season 2: US release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the drama

The US's neighbor to the north, Canada, is helping fill out the summer TV slate, as Family Law season 2 is set to return to The CW this summer. The legal drama is one of many international imports that The CW is broadcasting now and in the near future, with others including Barons, The Rising, Son of a Critch and The Spencer Sisters. Of course, the most famous Canadian TV show import in recent years has been Schitt's Creek.

Created by Susin Nielsen, Family Law is a legal drama, a classic TV genre, with the hook being that it tells the story of an estranged daughter who is forced to work at her father’s law firm in order to get her life back in order.

Here is everything that you need to know about Family Law season 2.

Family Law season 2 originally aired on Global TV in Canada in March 2022 but it makes its US TV debut on Friday, July 7, on The CW. Subsequent episodes of the 10-episode season are going to be released every Friday.

Family Law has not made its way to the UK and there is no news on if/when that may happen.

Family Law season 2 plot

After Abigail Bianchi hit rock bottom and had to go work for her father and learn to adjust to that new reality in season 1, season 2 picks up with the story as her work life is starting to function properly. Her personal life is another thing.

Here is the official synopsis for Family Law season 2:

"Season 2 of Family Law begins six months into Abigail's probation at her father's firm, she is — although she'd never admit it — getting into the groove of family law. Her marriage, on the other hand, is a trainwreck. Harry, meanwhile, has finally made Daniel a partner — but is he ready to share his firm with his son? Daniel's quest for approval leads him to a carefree woman who is definitely not his type… Or is she? And Lucy is crashing at Joanne's, hoping she can fix things with a newly-pregnant Maggie — and getting up her older sister's nose at the same time. Season 2 follows Abby and her dysfunctional family as they help other dysfunctional families — all while navigating their own personal dramas."

Family Law season 2 cast

Jewel Staite leads Family Law as Abigail Bianchi. Staite has been working since the early '90s and has more than 60 TV and movie credits to her name, but none are probably as popular as her role as Kaylee Frye on the cult series Firefly. She has also appeared in TV series like Flash Forward, Higher Ground, Stargate: Atlantis, The Killing, The Magicians, Blind Spot and, most recently, appeared in an episode of the Quantum Leap season 1.

The other name that viewers may recognize is Victor Garber, who plays Abigail's father Harry in the series. The long-time actor has popped up in many popular TV shows and movies, including Titanic, Legally Blonde, Alias, Argo, Happiest Season, Starz's Power franchise, The Orville and The Flash TV series.

The rest of the main cast includes Zach Smadu (The Expanse) as Abigail's brother Daniel, Genelle Williams (Spiral) as Lucy and Lauren Holly (Dumb and Dumber) as Joanne.

Family Law season 2 trailer

It's more than the cases that are causing drama for the characters in Family Law. See what we mean with the Family Law season 2 trailer directly below:

How to watch Family Law

Family Law is going to air on traditional TV via The CW, which is available through most cable TV packages. If you have or are making the move to live-streaming TV services and want to be able to watch The CW, then some of the options to do so include FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you're OK with waiting to watch The CW programming, all episodes are made available to watch on-demand on TheCW.com and The CW app for free. That is where you will find Family Law season 1 episodes as well.