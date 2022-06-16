Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the comedy series

Flatbush Misdemeanors is finally back for its sophomore season. If you’ve somehow not seen the Showtime series that The New York Times (opens in new tab) simply calls "really funny," then allow us to say that you’re missing out.

The raw and relatable comedy follows the adventures of best friends Dan (Dan Perlman) and Kevin (Kevin Iso) as they awkwardly try to navigate life and the various personalities in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Given the personalities in the series, which are definitely of the special variety, Dan and Kevin have no choice but to navigate them awkwardly.

At the conclusion of season 1, there were incidents that left viewers uncertain about what would happen when the series returned. There was a shooting of an Administration of Child Services employee that needed to be solved and a pill overdose to name a few things. While we are fully aware that these are serious events in real-life, in the context of the show, they will in no doubt continue to be uniquely spun to keep the series in the confines of a comedy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2.

The premiere episode of Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2 becomes available to stream for Showtime subscribers via the Showtime app and on-demand on Friday, June 17. The episode officially airs live on the network on Sunday, June 19, at 11 pm ET/PT. At this time, we’re unsure if this rollout is just for the premiere or for the entire season.

As of now, there have been no network announcements in regards to a UK release date for season 2 of the show.

Also, in some great news for all of those that didn’t watch the first season of the series, Showtime is currently streaming the pilot episode for free on YouTube (opens in new tab).

Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2 plot

Showtime describes the season 2 plot by stating the following:

"In season 2 of Flatbush Misdemeanors, Dan, Kevin, Zayna and Drew are back in Flatbush. Picking up where season 1 left off, Kevin tries to distance himself from Drew's influence, yet Dan's connection to Drew only grows stronger. Drew tries to correct his past mistakes, but they continue to haunt him. Drew’s niece Zayna ambitiously seeks to separate herself from her family's troubled past. Meanwhile, Dan’s stepdad Kareem continues to sell bicycles. Season 2 follows these characters’ unlikely and complicated relationships as they intersect through the worlds of art, drugs and bike repair."

Additionally, fans really want to know how Drew is going to get away with what he did to that New York City employee.

Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2 cast

Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso in Flatbush Misdemeanors (Image credit: Vanessa Clifton/Showtime)

Serving as the creators, writers and stars of the show are Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. While Iso’s resume may not have many instantly recognizable credits on it, he did play Lewis in High Fidelity and wrote on a number of episodes for That Damn Michael Che. Perlman also doesn’t have a lot of notable works attached to his name outside of Flatbush Misdemeanors, but perhaps he’s also most known for his writing on the short Cramming.

Joining these two on the cast are Kristin Dodson (The Shivering Truth), Hassan Johnson (For Life) and Kareem Green (Equal Standard).

Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2 trailer

Watching the trailer, we can’t decide what was funnier, the comment about looking like a "task rabbit" or the bit about the club and flickering lights.

How to watch Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2

Flatbush Misdemeanors is a Showtime original series and airs directly on the platform in the US. Those interested in watching the show must have a subscription via their cable/satellite provider. However, if you’ve cut cords with traditional TV watching, live streaming platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer Showtime add-on subscriptions for an additional fee. You can also purchase a standalone subscription to Showtime by visiting the company’s website.

