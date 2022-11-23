Ghosts Christmas special 2022: cast, plot, trailer and more
The Ghosts festive special will see plenty of drama for Pat...
The Ghosts Christmas special 2022 is rapidly becoming a Christmas TV regular. From Only Fools and Horses to One Foot in the Grave, there’s been a tradition of festive comedy specials and Ghosts is no different.
Martha Howe-Douglas, who plays Fanny, has described it as her “favourite” episode of the year.
Speaking to us last Christmas, star Charlotte Ritchie said: "It’s a huge thing for a show we feel so proud of. Knowing how much viewers care about Ghosts is special, for some people, it's a family event. That feels right for Christmas."
Here’s everything we know… contains spoilers if you’ve not finished watching the latest series!
Ghosts Christmas special 2022 release date
The BBC is still to announce an official date for the festive episode, but we do at least know for sure there is a Christmas episode. Last year's episode aired two days before Christmas so it's likely it will again be shown a day or two before the big day.
Check out our Christmas TV guide for all the big shows on over the festive season.
Cast
All the main cast will return. Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison, who sees ghosts, much to the bewilderment of her partner, Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe). The pesky ghosts are Pat (Jim Howick), The Captain (Ben Willbond), Thomas (Mathew Baynton), Laurence (Robin/Humphrey), Kitty (Lolly Adefope), Fanny (Martha Howe-Douglas) and Julian (Simon Farnaby). But Katy Wix is unlikely to be seen after Mary departed in series four.
What’s the plot of the Ghosts Christmas special 2022?
Well the British Comedy Guide reports that the " episode will focus on a festive trip down memory lane that prompts Pat (Howick) to question his very identity, while the Ghosts come up with a surprise Christmas present for Alison (Ritchie) after her family lunch does not go to plan”. Hopefully, we will get a full plot from the BBC soon.
Is there a trailer?
Sadly not yet.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
