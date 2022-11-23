Ghosts Christmas special 2022: cast, plot, trailer and more

The Ghosts Christmas special 2022 is rapidly becoming a Christmas TV regular. From Only Fools and Horses to One Foot in the Grave, there’s been a tradition of festive comedy specials and Ghosts is no different.

Martha Howe-Douglas, who plays Fanny, has described it as her “favourite” episode of the year.

Speaking to us last Christmas, star Charlotte Ritchie said: "It’s a huge thing for a show we feel so proud of. Knowing how much viewers care about Ghosts is special, for some people, it's a family event. That feels right for Christmas."

Here’s everything we know… contains spoilers if you’ve not finished watching the latest series!

The BBC is still to announce an official date for the festive episode, but we do at least know for sure there is a Christmas episode. Last year's episode aired two days before Christmas so it's likely it will again be shown a day or two before the big day.

Cast

All the main cast will return. Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison, who sees ghosts, much to the bewilderment of her partner, Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe). The pesky ghosts are Pat (Jim Howick), The Captain (Ben Willbond), Thomas (Mathew Baynton), Laurence (Robin/Humphrey), Kitty (Lolly Adefope), Fanny (Martha Howe-Douglas) and Julian (Simon Farnaby). But Katy Wix is unlikely to be seen after Mary departed in series four.

What’s the plot of the Ghosts Christmas special 2022?

Well the British Comedy Guide reports that the " episode will focus on a festive trip down memory lane that prompts Pat (Howick) to question his very identity, while the Ghosts come up with a surprise Christmas present for Alison (Ritchie) after her family lunch does not go to plan”. Hopefully, we will get a full plot from the BBC soon.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet.