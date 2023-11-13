Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins — release date, trailer and everything we know about the sports docuseries

Hard Knocks has become a tradition of the NFL preseason, providing unparalleled access to an NFL team as they prepare for the regular season, but the popular docuseries has a new wrinkle that takes fans inside an NFL locker room as the season unfolds with Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins.

This is the third season that Hard Knocks is doing an in-season series, previously chronicling the seasons of the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals. Neither of those teams made the playoffs, so can the Miami Dolphins break the trend? Whatever happens, get ready for a rare, near real-time look at what occurs with an NFL team week in and week out in a highly competitive NFL regular season.

Here is everything you need to know about Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins.

This latest edition of Hard Knocks begins on Tuesday, November 21, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and streaming simultaneously on Max.

New episodes air every Tuesday from November 21 to January 9, which takes it all the way up through the Dolphins' week 18 final game against the Buffalo Bills.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins premise

If you've seen Hard Knocks, you know the drill. Camera crews are given extraordinary access to the Dolphins' locker room, practice and game fields to capture what is going on as team navigates the remainder of their 2023 NFL season schedule and try to make the playoffs. In addition, viewers should get glimpses into the lives of Dolphins' players and coaches off the field.

The episodes are going to cover the Dolphins starting with their preparations for their week 11 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders (you can watch the actual game on NFL on CBS), and go all the way through the regular season finale against the Bills.

Here is the official description of the series from Warner Media Discovery:

"The 18-time Emmy-winning series will deliver its signature all-access coverage, documenting the current AFC East first-place Miami Dolphins, led by second-year head coach Mike McDaniel, as they navigate the final eight games of the regular season and battle to return to the NFL playoffs. Camera crews will begin to chronicle the team in real time ahead of their November 19 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, giving viewers an intimate look at their exciting brand of offense featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and running back Raheem Mostert, as well as their talented defense anchored by the likes of Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, and Jevon Holland."

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins trailer

Watch the trailer for Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins right here:

How to watch Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins is an HBO original series. The premium cable channel is available through most traditional pay-TV providers, but can also be added to the channel lineup of live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . You can also stream the series at the same time it airs on TV or on-demand via Max, which is available as a standalone streaming platform or as an add-on channel through Hulu, Prime Video or YouTube TV.