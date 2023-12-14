Heaven Down Here: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Christmas movie

When four diners become stuck in a diner on Christmas Eve, they soon discover that they're right where they're supposed to be. Heaven Down Here is part of the Miracles of Christmas programming on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Heaven Down Here premieres the same weekend as several other Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, including The Secret Gift of Christmas, Sealed with a List and Friends & Family Christmas.

Here's everything we know about Heaven Down Here.

Heaven Down Here premieres Thursday, December 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

We don't have a premiere date for the movie in the UK, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Heaven Down Here plot

Here's the official synopsis of Heaven Down Here from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: "A Christmas Eve snowstorm strands four disparate people in a diner overnight. While no one planned to be away from their loved ones, it turns out each of them was exactly where they needed to be."

Heaven Down Here cast

Heaven Down Here stars Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along) as Imami, Tina Lifford (Queen Sugar) as Clara, Juan Riedinger (Narcos) as Felix, Richard Harmon (The 100) as Dan and Phylicia Rashad (Empire) as Nancy.

Heaven Down Here trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Heaven Down Here from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:

How to watch Heaven Down Here

Heaven Down Here is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.