Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge — release date, everything we know about the new competition series

NBC's summer lineup features a throwback for car lovers with Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge. Hosted by Rutledge Wood, this new series features 16 Hot Wheels lovers converting real cars into Hot Wheels-inspired works of art.

With prize money and the chance to have their dream cars turned into an actual Hot Wheels car, this is the perfect show for anyone looking for a little nostalgia mixed with lots of imagination, and some friendly competition to keep things interesting.

Here's what we know about Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge premieres May 30, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC. It will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

At this time there's no word on a release date in the UK but we'll have that information for you as soon as it's available.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge cast

Rutledge Wood will host Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge. He's a life-long car lover, as evidenced in Top Gear US. Wood is no stranger to hosting, as he serves as the host of the Netflix reality series Floor is Lava.

The show will also feature celebrity guest judges, including Terry Crews and Anthony Anderson, who will help Wood pick winners each week.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge plot

Here's the official synopsis of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge from NBC:

"New series Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge revs up to give passionate car lovers and superfans of Mattel’s Hot Wheels® the opportunity of a lifetime – turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams. Hosted by car afficionado Rutledge Wood, each episode will invite two superfans into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. Working alongside a team of automotive magicians known as 'The Car Pool,' the two superfans will create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages. The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize – an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

"Hosted by Rutledge Wood (Top Gear US, Floor Is Lava), who will also serve as one of the show’s judges, the 10-episode series will give Hot Wheels® superfans the opportunity of a lifetime – turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams. The season-finale winning creation will spin its wheels by launching as an official Hot Wheels die-cast car."

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge below:

How to watch Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge airs on NBC, which is part of most cable TV packages. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC through live streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

The series is also available to stream on Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.