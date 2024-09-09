How to watch England vs Australia 2024 T20 series live streams online or on TV

An international sporting rivalry dating back over 140 years, the England and Australia cricket teams are set to meet again eight times during the course of this month. It all starts with three T20 internationals that kick off on Wednesday, September 11.

You can watch the 2024 England vs Australia T20 series on Willow and Sling TV in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. And don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch England vs Australia from anywhere with a VPN.

Go back just a single year and England were riding high as the reigning champions in ODI and T20 forms of the game. 12 months on and they've been ousted in both, with their white ball form falling apart. Having sacked coach Matthew Mott, Bazball is on its way after Brendon McCullum accepted the role. The New Zealander starts in January, with England batting legend Marcus Trescothick managing things in the interim.

England will also be without captain and talismanic batter Jos Buttler for this series. He pulled out of the squad with injury, leaving fellow opener Phil Salt to step up as skipper. Elsewhere, it's a new look squad, with uncapped Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Josh Hull and Dan Mousely all getting their chance to stake a claim.

They'll face an Australian team in devastating looking form. Shaking off the jetlag, they pulverized Scotland with Travis Head obliterating 80 off 25 in a record-breaking powerplay in the fast of their trio of games. Mitchell Marsh leads a squad with plenty of T20 experience under their belts and coming off three comfortable wins north of the border.

Taking place in a damp-looking September, we can't guarantee that there will be good weather. But we can help you with all the information you need to watch the England vs Australia 2024 T20 series from anywhere in the world. Here's how to watch cricket online or on TV.

England vs Australia 2024 series schedule

Wednesday, September 11

England vs Australia: Utilita Bowl, Southampton — 6.30 pm UK / 1.30 pm ET / 10.30 am ET / 3.30 am AEST (Thu)

Friday, September 13

England vs Australia: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff — 6.30 pm UK / 1.30 pm ET / 10.30 am ET / 3.30 am AEST (Sat)

Sunday, September 15

England vs Australia: Old Trafford, Manchester — 2.30 pm UK / 9.30 am ET / 6.30 am ET / 11.30 pm AEST, watch FREE on BBC iPlayer

How to watch England vs Australia in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show this and the subsequent England vs Australia ODI series in the UK — the three T20i matches will go out across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event channels.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £31 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £46 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

But there's great news for UK-based cricket fans who don't want to pay to watch. The 3rd T20i will be shown for free (for those with a TV licence) on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service. It starts at 2.30 pm UK on Sunday, September 15.

BBC One and BBC Player will also have free match highlights of the first two games at 11.05 pm UK on Wednesday and Friday.

How to watch England vs Australia in Australia

You can watch all three England vs Australia T20 internationals Down Under on Fox Cricket 501. See the full schedule above for start times.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

How to watch England vs Australia in the US

To watch England vs Australia stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deal from $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you an cancel at any time you wish. Right now, that also gives you access to watch Caribbean Premier League online.

How to watch England vs Australia in India

This T20i series between England and Australia will be shown on the Sony Sports Network in India.

If you don't already have access, you can watch online with a Sony Liv subscription. It costs Rs 399 a month or Rs 1499 a year, or pay Rs 699 a year for mobile-only access.

The first two matches start at 11 pm IST, with the third at 7 pm.

How to watch England vs Australia from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

(Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

All you need to know about England vs Australia 2024 series

What are the England vs Australia squads? England: Phil Salt (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Riley Meredith, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

What are the England vs Australia venues? T20i 1: The series kicks off at the Utilita Bowl (formerly the Rose Bowl) in Southampton on the south coast of England. With a maximum capacity of 25,000, Hampshire's home became a prominent international cricket venue during the COVID pandemic when players 'bubbled' in the stadium. T20i 2: Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales comes next. The 16,000-capacity home ground of Glamorgan is a regular venue for England internationals, particularly in the white ball form of the game. It was also the stage of the famous Ashes draw between these teams in 2009 when a Jimmy Anderson and Monty Panesar rear-guard held on to deny the visitors a win. T20i 3: The teams head to Old Trafford in Manchester and one of the UK's most historic and famous cricket venues for the third and final T20i. Holding 26,000 fans, it was established more than 160 years ago and hosted the first ever Ashes Test in England in 1884.

What is the England vs Australia head-to-head record? T20i only Played: 24

ENG won: 11

AUS won: 11

No result: 2