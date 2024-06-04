How to watch India vs Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

ICC's top-rated T20 team plays its first match of the T20 Cricket World Cup when India and Ireland meet on the pitch on Wednesday, June 5, as the next fixture of the group stage of the tournament.

These two teams will meet at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York, and it marks both team's debuts into the Group A rankings. It's only the same match for the group, after US beat Canada in the tournament's first match.

India come into this match, and the tournament, as the top-rated T20 team according to the ICC, plus many of its players enter hot off a busy season of the IPL which just wrapped up. It's bookies' favorite to win the match but some suggest that IPL fatigue may lead to its players not performing their best.

Ireland have something of an uphill battle for their first match but it's easy to underestimate them; they are, after all, only 11th-seeded in ICC's rankings, putting them at the third highest rated in the group (Pakistan is #6 while US is #18 and Canada is #23). So a group stage victory is very possible.

So this India vs Ireland match isn't just a battle to see who takes an early lead in the group stage, but is an omen for either team's performance through the tournament.

How to watch India vs Ireland in the UK

In order to catch India vs Ireland from the UK, you'll need to sign up for Sky Sports, as Sky is the official broadcaster for the T20 World Cup.

If you're not signed up for Sky Sports yet, you'll need to subscribe to Sky TV to do so, and then add the Sky Sports add-on package. The price for this varies depending on whether you sign up for a rolling contract or for an 18-month plan, but generally you'll be paying around £40-£50 each month for it.

The match begins at 3:30 pm, with coverage beginning 30 minutes prior. It'll air on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels.

How to watch India vs Ireland in the US

Willow Sports is broadcasting all of the T20 World Cup games in the US, which includes India vs Ireland. The match begins at 10.30 am ET/7.30 am ET.

This sports channel is available on certain cable plans, so you may already have access to it already depending on how you catch your TV.

If not, one live TV streaming service lets you add Willow as an extra channel: Sling TV ($40 per month) lets you add it via its world sports add-on package ($10 extra per month). You can stream sling over the internet so it's a cord-free option for anyone with a smart TV or another internet-connected screen.

How to watch the India vs Ireland in Australia

There's one streaming home for all of the T20 World Cup matches, which of course includes India vs Ireland.

This method is Prime Video, with Amazon letting subscribers to Amazon Prime stream all of the games on its video streaming service. This costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year for a subscription.

The match is due to begin thirty minutes after midnight on Thursday, June 6.

How to watch India vs Ireland everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the India vs Ireland, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!