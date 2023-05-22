How to watch Maryland: watch the ITV drama on TV or stream online

There's a new ITV drama on the block, with Maryland debuting on Monday, May 22, and here's how you can watch the three-episode series.

Maryland stars Suranne Jones (Coronation Street, Scott & Bailey) and Eve Best (The King's Speech, House of the Dragon) as estranged sisters who come together to collect the body of their estranged mother from the Isle of Man.

Maryland is releasing a new episode each day until Wednesday, May 24, so you don't need to wait for its new installments weekly like for some shows. Here's how you can watch Maryland wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Maryland in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can watch Maryland on ITV, as the episodes will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 pm each day. If you don't have access to a TV, ITVX also lets you watch live channels.

If you don't want to wait to watch Maryland though, the entire run will be available to stream through ITVX's library after the first episode airs, letting you finish the whole thing straight away.

How to watch Maryland everywhere else

Outside the UK, Maryland isn't set to be broadcast by any media companies around the world, though it could come to Britbox or Netflix at some point in the future. For now, though, if you're traveling abroad but really want to catch Maryland your best bet would be by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to shows like Maryland or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.