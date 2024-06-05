How to watch United States vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

One of the two hosts of the T20 Cricket World Cup plays its second match on Thursday, June 6 when United States meets Pakistan

Hosted in Dallas, Texas in the Grand Prairie Stadium, this is team US' second match of the tournament after beating Canada in the first match of the tournament. One of the two hosts of the tournament (along with the West Indies), this is the country's first time in the T20 World Cup, so it has a lot to prove.

They're up against Pakistan, with the sixth-seeded T20 team in the world playing its first match of the tournament when it meets the United States. The quality of its players give Pakistan a good chance of winning, however Grand Prairie is the US team's home ground, giving them an advantage.

So here's how to watch United States vs Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

How to watch United States vs Pakistan in the UK

To watch United States vs Pakistan in the UK, you'll have to sign up for Sky Sports, which is an add-on bundle to a Sky TV subscription. Depending on your subscription plan and any Sky TV deals, you can expect to pay around £40-£50 per month for this contract.

Most games of the T20 World Cup have aired on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from half an hour prior to the match's start, and there's no exception for this one.

United States vs Pakistan coverage begins at 4 pm, with the match itself starting half an hour later at 4:30 pm.

How to watch United States vs Pakistan in the US

If you're not going to head down to Texas to watch team US play its next cricket game, your next port of call should be Willow, which has the broadcast rights to the entire T20 World Cup in the US.

You may already have Willow as part of your cable plan, but if not, there's one very easy way to watch it online or on your smart TV, and that's Sling TV. This live TV streaming service offers Willow as one of its optional add-on packages, for an extra $10 per month over the standard fare. You can see prices below.

US vs Pakistan starts at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT and will go on for three to four hours. The next game of the tournament, Namibia vs Scotland, begins at 3 pm ET/midday PT and so coverage could go on until then.

How to watch United States vs Pakistan in Australia

To stream United States vs Pakistan in Australia, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

The match, and all other matches in the T20 World Cup, is set to air on Prime Video, which you can access if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. This costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year.

US vs Pakistan begins at 7:30 am on Friday, June 7.

How to watch United States vs Pakistan everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch United States vs Pakistan, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!