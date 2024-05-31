How to watch USA vs Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

The first match of the T20 World Cup brings together two North American countries to go head-to-head: USA vs Canada is the first of the 43 matches of this ICC event and it takes place on Saturday, June 1.

The ICC T20 World Cup for 2024 takes place in the US and West Indies, so this is a home game for team US. In particular USA vs Canada will be hosted in Texas' Grand Praire Stadium, which is the home ground for the US national team.

Neither the Canadian or US teams have qualified for the T20 World Cup before, so this will be a big event for both teams. Both are unknown quantities for that reason, though it's worth noting that Canada qualified through the Americas Qualifier while USA got its place by default due to being the host.

The two teams are both part of the tournament's Group A alongside Pakistan, India and Ireland, so they'll have to work hard to make it through to the Super Eight round.

Interested in watching the match? Here's how to USA vs Canada at the T20 World Cup.

How to watch USA vs Canada in the US or Canada

If you want to watch the US national cricket team play from home, you can either head out to Grand Prairie to see it in person, or tune in via Willow Sports. The match begins at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

Willow Sports is a cable channel available in both the US and Canada, so you can watch it whichever side you're supporting.

If you live in the US and you don't have Willow as part of your cable plan (or you don't have a cable plan), you can sign up using Sling TV by adding its $10 World Sports add-on.

How to watch USA vs Canada in the UK

You can catch the first match of the T20 Cricket World Cup in the UK by using Sky Sports, because Sky has the broadcast rights to the entire tournament.

To watch Sky Sports, you have to sign up for Sky TV and add the Sky Sports bundle on top. The price of this various depending on the length of your plan and any deals that are running, but it costs roughly £40-£50 per month usually.

Both Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event will be showing the match.

One thing to note is that the game has a pretty unsocial start time: it'll begin at 1:30am on Sunday, June 2.

How to watch USA vs Canada in Australia

The rights to broadcasting the T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia go to Amazon, so any Amazon Prime subscribers can watch the games live online. This'll happen via Prime Viddeo.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year.

How to watch USA vs Canada everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!