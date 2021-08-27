‘Hungry For It’ — presenter, chefs, and all you need to know about the new competitive cooking show

If the new season of Celebrity MasterChef wasn’t enough to sink your teeth into, we now have a brand new cooking show Hungry For It coming to BBC3 fronted by the popular presenter Stacey Dooley (Glow Up, Stacey Dooley Investigates).

This exciting and ambitious cooking competition gives ten aspiring cooks the opportunity to hone their cooking skills and demonstrate their talents, so that they can forge a career in the industry. The winner will win a life-changing prize and during the competition, they will live together in a house, creating remarkable dishes to dazzle industry experts and mentors.

The contestants will be competing to impress the industry mentors and judges, chef and rapper, Big Zuu and personal chef to A-List stars, Kayla Greer.

Stacey Dooley, said about hosting the show: "Just THRILLED to be presenting this series. I’ve always been delighted to be able to celebrate and showcase talent, particularly when those involved are given such incredible opportunities. Let's go! (Also, I’ve nominated myself HEAD TASTER).”

Hungry For It, hosted by Stacey Dooley with judges @ItsBigZuu and @ChefKayKay - COMING SOON 🔥🍴 https://t.co/MGBaC9oSxUAugust 26, 2021 See more

There’s currently no official release date that has been announced, but filming is said to happen next month. There will be eight episodes lasting an hour each and it will be available to watch on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer.

What will Hungry For it be about?

Along with reality-style storytelling, this distinctive food competition takes place in two different spaces, a restaurant and a street-food inspired pop-up.

It is up to the mentors to decide what budding chefs move between the restaurant and the pop-up, depending on their skills and how they perform in the challenges. The mentors will also equip them with a diverse skill set that can allow them to excel in the industry.

However, they also have tough decisions to make as Big Zuu and Kayla must also decide who isn’t doing as well in the kitchen and who will compete in the head to head eliminator challenge.

Who are Big Zuu and Kayla Greer in Hungry For It?

Big Zuu is a rapper and TV personality, who is also a self-taught chef. He has his own cooking show on Dave, titled Big Zuu’s Big Eats, where he tours the UK to cook his ‘big eats’ for some of the country’s most popular comedians. He has even published a cookbook under the same name about food with a West African twist.

Kayla Greer, known professionally as Chef Kay Kay, is a celebrity chef based in LA. Her enthusiasm and skills in cooking have made her one of the most highly regarded chefs in the entertainment and sport industry, with some of her celebrity customers being Diddy, Migos, Drake, Jhene Aiko, Von Miller and the late Nipsey Hussle. She is also the founder of The Saffron Agency, a group of professional chefs that work together to staff and provide a great service for their famous clientele and events.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no trailer for Hungry For It at the moment, but we'll keep you updated if one's released.