IMDb TV: Free shows and movies online

People most often visit IMDb to find out who played what character in a movie or TV show, but the entertainment database can also be a home for visitors to watch free shows and movies online.

IMDb TV is an ad-supported video streaming (AVOD) platform. This means that instead of ponying up for a subscription, viewers can access the content for no cost and just have to deal with an occasional ad.

There are no shortage of streaming services in the market right now, so here’s a quick primer on what you need to know about IMDb TV and it is worth a try.

What is IMDb TV?

IMDb stands for Internet Movie Database. Owned by Amazon, IMDb is a resource guide on nearly every movie and TV show that has ever been created.

Now, with IMDb TV, IMDb is expanding its capabilities to give visitors a chance to watch some of the movies and TV shows that they may have been searching for on the website.

As an AVOD platform, IMDb TV is free and requires no subscription (though you do need an IMDb profile, which is also free), users can watch content directly from the IMDb TV page or, if available on IMDb TV, through a link on the title’s own IMDb page. Ads will play intermittently throughout a program, similar to what would happen when watching TV normally.

What can you watch on IMDb TV?

IMDb TV offers movies and TV shows from many different studios, both recent and classic. What to Watch has crafted a rundown of the best movies and best shows currently available on IMDb TV, but you can also see for yourself what is available on the IMDb TV homepage.

In addition to library content, IMDb TV has a number of its own original programs. These include shows like No Small Parts, a documentary on character actors; Casting Calls, about the casting of famous movie roles; Unmade, where celebrities talk about projects they were working on before they were famous.

Where is IMDb TV available?

IMDb TV is currently only available to people who are streaming in the U.S. or U.S. territories. There have been reports, however, that IMDb TV may be expanding to the U.K., though Amazon has not officially announced such a service.

However, those outside of the U.S. wishing to watch something on IMDb TV can potentially do so by using a VPN.

What devices is IMDb TV on?

Pretty much, if you have a streaming device then you are just about good to start streaming IMDb TV.

IMDb TV is available through the IMDb website, Amazon Fire TV, LG devices, Roku devices, Xbox One and Series S/X, PlayStation 4 (no word yet on PlayStation 5), Android TV and the Amazon Prime Video app.

There is no specific mobile app for IMDb TV, but you can watch it on your mobile device through the IMDb app. There is an IMDb TV app for smart TVs.