Jane McDonald's Magical Morocco: release date, destinations and all we know

Jane McDonald's Magical Morocco is the singer and presenter's last trip of her Holidaying with... travelogue after soaking up the sun in The Seychelles with Jane McDonald and Cape Verde with Jane McDonald.

In this fourth and final episode of the series, Jane McDonald is heading to Morocco's 'Red City' Marrakesh, where she stays in a stunning riad — a calm sanctuary nestled in the buzzing medina. She also learns about some Moroccan cuisine on a food tour where she's offered to try a local delicacy, a sheep's eyeball!

Here's everything you need to know about Jane McDonald's Magical Morocco...

When is Jane McDonald's Magical Morocco on TV?

New episodes of Jane's latest series have been airing on Thursday evenings, and Jane McDonald's Marvellous Morocco airs on Thursday, May 18 at 8 pm on Channel 5.

You'll also be able to stream the episode live and on-demand on My5 (opens in new tab), where you can find many more of Jane's previous travel shows, too.

What will Jane be getting up to in Jane McDonald's Marvellous Morocco?

Jane's final destination is Morocco, where she's booked into a beautiful riad, an oasis of calm in the bustling medina. She'll also be discovering the secrets hidden in the markets of Marrakesh as she goes on a walking tour with food stops, where's she offered to try some of Morocco's delicacies — including a sheep's eyeball, which doesn't go down well with Jane.

"No, I can't eat an eyeball!" she exclaims.

Next, Jane hops in a motorbike and sidecar for a trip to Koutoubia Mosque, has some relaxation time in hammam and does a spot of haggling while shopping. Jane ends her trip with a dune-buggy ride in the Agafay Desert, and an accompanying song of course!

If you're wanting to head to Marrakesh for your next holiday, this episode features lots of practical information about things such as tipping, booking tours and where not to shop.

Is there a Jane McDonald's Marvellous Morocco trailer?

