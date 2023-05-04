Cape Verde with Jane McDonald: release date, destinations, and all we know
Holidaying with.... continues in Cape Verde with Jane McDonald.
Ready to kick back and relax on a trip to Cape Verde with Jane McDonald?
The latest installment of the singer and presenter's Holidaying with... travelogue is another sun-kissed follow-up to her most recent adventures in On Safari with Jane McDonald and The Seychelles with Jane McDonald.
In her third adventure of the show, Jane McDonald is heading to another archipelago. Although she's leaving the Seychelles behind, she's no doubt going to experience even more glorious weather on the island of Sal, one of the islands that make up Cape Verde.
Here's what you need to know about Cape Verde with Jane McDonald...
When is Cape Verde with Jane McDonald on TV?
New episodes of Jane's latest series have been airing on Thursday evenings, and Cape Verde with Jane McDonald airs on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm on Channel 5.
You'll also be able to stream the episode live and on-demand on My5 (opens in new tab), where you can find plenty more of Jane's previous travel shows, too.
And if you're looking for even more shows to stream whilst you're there, check out our guide to the best Channel 5 dramas you should be watching right now.
What will Jane be getting up this time around?
As we mentioned above, Jane's going to be taking in the sights and sounds of Sal, which is part of the Cape Verde archipelago. When we spoke to her before the new series started, she called Cape Verde "the hidden jewel in Africa's crown", adding: "I saw my first oasis, a blue diamond pool and caught my first fish! If you're a sun worshipper, Cape Verde is the place to go."
As for specific activities, we know she will be hopping on an electric bike for a guided tour of the island, and she'll be earning at least one of her dinners as she heads to a beachside restaurant where the price of the meal includes being taught how to catch your own dinner — is that the first fish she mentioned?
Is there a Cape Verde with Jane McDonald trailer?
Channel 5 hasn't released a trailer for Cape Verde with Jane McDonald yet, but if and when one does arrive, we'll be sure to include it here.
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.