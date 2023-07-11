Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes: release date, trailer, recipes, restaurants, and all we know

Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes on ITV1 takes a gastronomic tour of the famous Middle Eastern city. With its 13,000 restaurants, Dubai is one of the fastest-growing foodie hubs in the world and now, in his new Dubai Dishes series, renowned chef Jason Atherton takes us on a culinary journey across the city. Having started his career in the Emirate, Jason dives into its rich and diverse gastronomic heritage and meets some of the most exciting stars of the food scene. You can also look forward to some mouth-watering dishes such as chocolate achappam with spiced beetroot curry and curry leaf crumb, tea smoked duck breast with roasted veg and carrot purée and cheese sambusek filo parcels.

“I’ve long harboured a love of Dubai’s food scene ever since my first Dubai experience, working at Verre in 1999, so it’s a real thrill to pair up with so much local talent and share its food scene with a new audience,” says Jason. “With such a rich tapestry of diverse cultural and culinary influences, it truly is one of the most exciting food scenes in the world today.”

Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes is 10-part series will run weekly on ITV1 from Saturday July 15 at 10am. Episodes can also be watched on ITVX. We will update with any US or international air date.

Yes, and you can watch the trailer for Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes below. In it, we get a glimpse of the popular holiday destination and see some of the delicious dishes Jason will rustle up across the series. “I’ve got some amazing people for you to meet, some incredible locations and, of course, mouth-watering food,” he promises.

Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes: recipes, restaurants and what Jason discovers

Jason Atherton takes us across Dubai, exploring everything from the Spice Souk to farms in the desert. He’ll try out new dishes, make some of his own and get to know the city’s biggest food stars, including Rahul Rana and Mohammad Orfali. The episodes cover the themes of spice, breakfast and brunch, vegetables, fish, fruit, street food, tea and coffee, bakery, Dubai innovations and herbs, and they all allow Jason to explore his passion for Dubai, its people and cuisine.

All about Jason Atherton

Chef Jason Atherton first moved to Dubai in 1999, to head up Gordon Ramsey’s Verre. He opened his first restaurant there, at the InterContinental Dubai Marina, in 2014 and opened City Social Dubai in February this year. In the UK, his flagship Mayfair restaurant Pollen Street Social won him a Michelin Star. He now has 16 venues across the globe, including London, Singapore, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, and has four Michelin stars. He won the third series of Great British Menu in 2008 and returned as host in 2009. He co-hosted My Kitchen Rules with Lorraine Pascale and appears on Saturday Kitchen, Masterchef Australia and The Chef’s Brigade.