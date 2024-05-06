Lingo season 2: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

Get your dictionaries handy, because word game Lingo is back for another season on CBS. The "word-twisting" game show has added a few new tweaks to this season, but back to steer the ship is RuPaul as host. But what else do you need to know about Lingo season 2?

Lingo is set to be just one of many game shows airing on TV networks this summer. That includes fan-favorites like The Price Is Right at Night, The Weakest Link, Password, Don't Forget the Lyrics, Beat Shazam, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, as well as some new ones like The Quiz with Balls and Lucky 13.

This post is for Lingo though, so read on to get all the information on Lingo season 2.

Lingo season 2 is set to premiere on CBS on Friday, May 24. The premiere will feature back-to-back episodes starting at 8 pm ET/PT. After the premiere, the show will settle into its regular one-hour time slot, from 8-9 pm ET/PT.

In order to watch Lingo live, you must have access to CBS. This can be through a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries CBS like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can also watch Lingo live through their CBS livestream capability. If you’re good with watching the latest episodes of Lingo on-demand, then all you need is a Paramount Plus Essential subscription, which will have all-new episodes of the game show available the day after they air on CBS.

Lingo season 2 host

RuPaul is back as host for Lingo season 2. RuPaul is a 13-time Emmy winner for the reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race, but brings his energy and charisma to the game show format with Lingo.

Lingo format

If anyone is familiar with the popular New York Times online game Wordle, then Lingo should be pretty easy to pick up. The basics of the game is that two teams square off in fast-paced puzzle rounds, trying to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words.

A tweak from Lingo season 1 is that the winner of each episode will hold over and play in the next episode. This format, particularly familiar for fans of Jeopardy!, will allow for contestants to go on winning streaks and earn even bigger cash prizes.

Lingo season 2 trailer

There is no trailer or promo clip for Lingo season 2 at this time. If/when one becomes available, we'll add it here.