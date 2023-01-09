Lingo: game show release date, network and everything you need to know

Calling all Wordle fans, there's a new way to test your vocabulary and spelling skills, with the brand new TV game show Lingo. The game has already been made into a TV show in other parts of the world and has versions as a board game, as a game on Facebook and as an app. Now US TV viewers can play along.

When can you watch Lingo, what are the rules and who is hosting? We have everything you need to know about the Lingo game show right here.

Lingo network

Lingo is going to air on CBS. This is actually one of the few traditional game shows that CBS has at the moment, allowing it to get into the popular genre that currently has Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune (as well as Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune), The Chase, Press Your Luck, Celebrity Name That Tune, That's My Jam, The Wall, The Wheel and others.

Lingo has its series premiere on CBS Wednesday, January 11, at 9 pm ET/PT. The show runs for one-hour. It shares CBS' Wednesday night with the reality competition series Tough as Nails.

Lingo premise

The rules for Lingo are pretty simple. Teams of two go up against each other in fast-paced puzzle rounds. They start off with one letter of a seemingly simple word and must try to guess it, additional letters are added if they are unsuccessful. It all leads to a final showdown where one team walks away with a cash prize.

Lingo host

None other than RuPaul hosts Lingo, a role that the Emmy winner has become quite comfortable in. Other RuPaul hosting duties include RuPaul Drag Race, a show he produces as well as its handful of spinoffs.

Lingo trailer

If you're more of a visual learner, the Lingo trailer explains the basics of the game in a pretty easy-to-understand way. Watch the trailer directly below:

Lingo cash prize

Lingo does not appear to have a set cash prize that its contestants win. Instead, what the winning team walks away with is determined by the gameplay.

How to watch Lingo

Airing on CBS, Lingo is easily watchable for anyone with a traditional cable TV service or TV antenna. But if you're going with a live TV streaming service, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all carry CBS as part of their channel lineups. Paramount Plus premium subscribers also can watch the game show live on the streaming service, while all Paramount Plus subscribers can watch it on-demand the next day.