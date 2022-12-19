The Wheel: release date, celebrity guests, trailer and everything we know about the game show

Just in time for the holidays comes a brand new game show on NBC. The Wheel is the most recent competition series to make a debut in the US having first started as a UK franchise, following suit of shows like Love Island.

The Wheel tests the knowledge of each contestant, much like that of Jeopardy, while also putting into question how much trivia more than 50 celebrities in the US know. These famous personalities come from the world of music, movies, television and sports, and they are unabashedly putting themselves out there in order to help someone win the six-figure cash prize.

So what can you expect from The Wheel? Here's everything we know.

The Wheel premieres live in the US on Monday, December 19, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with episodes airing every day through Friday, December 23. The series picks back up the following week starting on Monday, December 26, and runs through Friday, December 30. Please note in week two of the show, it airs at a new time, 8 pm ET/PT.

If you miss any of the episodes, they become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

To date, we don't have release information about the US version of the show premiering in the UK. However, should that become available to us, we'll provide an update here.

The Wheel premise

Here is the official description of The Wheel from NBC:

"Coming off an unprecedented run in the UK, an all-new US version of The Wheel has landed a 10-episode series order on NBC. The series showcases a colossal spinning wheel of celebrity guests who help everyday contestants win life-changing money. Created and hosted by renowned British comedian Michael McIntyre, each hour-long episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising and supporting charismatic contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing. As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics. The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel.

"The game provides three contestants an opportunity to battle it out through general knowledge questions where the objective is to keep your spot at the center of the wheel. The contestants themselves are randomly picked from a smaller wheel underneath centerstage. Right answers keep you there, wrong answers throw you out. Only the contestant at the center of the wheel at the end of the game has a chance to take home a life-changing sum of money, so they must do their best to stay there. The contestants are not on their own. There are seven celebrity experts on the wheel, ready to help answer the questions. With a mixture of real people, larger-than life celebrity experts and a massive rotating wheel under the host's command… the fun and challenges are unlimited."

The Wheel celebrity guests

This has to be one of the most celebrity-driven reality show premieres in recent memory. The list of The Wheel guests appearing in the series' US debut season includes stars from hit shows like All American, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, American Idol, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Wednesday, Bling Empire and Below Deck. Check out the full list below:

Clay Aiken

Carole Baskin

Brie Bella

Tom Bergeron

Bobby Berk

Bre-Z

Jamie Camil

Christine Chiu

Margaret Cho

Deepak Chopra

Cat Cora

Victor Cruz

Ester Dean

Russell Dickerson

Taye Diggs

Sheila E.

Shawn Johnson East

Josh Flagg

Kate Flannery

Vivica A. Fox

Debbie Gibson

Todrick Hall

Tony Hawk

Matt Iseman

Jojo

Chris Kattan

Steve Kornacki

Ricki Lake

Lyric Lewis

Loni Love

Judge Greg Mathis

Mark McGrath

Chrissy Metz

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

Terrell Owens

Kyla Pratt

Christina Ricci

Andy Richter

Amber Riley

Adam Rippon

Captain Lee Rosbach

Jalen Rose

Sanya Richards Ross

Amber Ruffin

Mark Sanchez

Tori Spelling

Curtis Stone

Raven-Symone

Jackie Tohn

Bruno Tonioli

John Urschel

Buddy Valastro

Kym Whitley

Justin Willman

Carnie Wilson

Captain Sandy Yawn

The Wheel host

It seems only fitting that the US version of The Wheel is hosted by none other than Michael McIntyre. The comedian hosts the UK iteration of the game show and he's previously hosted Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow and Michael McIntyre's Big Show, and served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

The Wheel trailer

Judging by the trailer, the celebrities, while entertaining, may not have all the answers to help these contestants win the money. Hopefully, those competing are knowledgeable on a wide variety of topics. Check out the first-look clip below.

How to watch The Wheel

Episodes of The Wheel air live exclusively on NBC in the US. If you happened to cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, NBC is also a channel on live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Are you someone that prefers to watch shows in your own time? No problem. New episodes become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air. Currently, Peacock offers a few different options to choose from for would-be subscribers.

Although we don't have information on a UK release date of the show, should it become available, we’ll pass along the update.