The Wheel: release date, celebrity guests, trailer and everything we know about the game show
More than 50 celebrities are lending their expertise to help someone win the top prize.
Just in time for the holidays comes a brand new game show on NBC. The Wheel is the most recent competition series to make a debut in the US having first started as a UK franchise, following suit of shows like Love Island.
The Wheel tests the knowledge of each contestant, much like that of Jeopardy, while also putting into question how much trivia more than 50 celebrities in the US know. These famous personalities come from the world of music, movies, television and sports, and they are unabashedly putting themselves out there in order to help someone win the six-figure cash prize.
So what can you expect from The Wheel? Here's everything we know.
The Wheel release date
The Wheel premieres live in the US on Monday, December 19, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with episodes airing every day through Friday, December 23. The series picks back up the following week starting on Monday, December 26, and runs through Friday, December 30. Please note in week two of the show, it airs at a new time, 8 pm ET/PT.
If you miss any of the episodes, they become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.
To date, we don't have release information about the US version of the show premiering in the UK. However, should that become available to us, we'll provide an update here.
The Wheel premise
Here is the official description of The Wheel from NBC:
"Coming off an unprecedented run in the UK, an all-new US version of The Wheel has landed a 10-episode series order on NBC. The series showcases a colossal spinning wheel of celebrity guests who help everyday contestants win life-changing money. Created and hosted by renowned British comedian Michael McIntyre, each hour-long episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising and supporting charismatic contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing. As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics. The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel.
"The game provides three contestants an opportunity to battle it out through general knowledge questions where the objective is to keep your spot at the center of the wheel. The contestants themselves are randomly picked from a smaller wheel underneath centerstage. Right answers keep you there, wrong answers throw you out. Only the contestant at the center of the wheel at the end of the game has a chance to take home a life-changing sum of money, so they must do their best to stay there. The contestants are not on their own. There are seven celebrity experts on the wheel, ready to help answer the questions. With a mixture of real people, larger-than life celebrity experts and a massive rotating wheel under the host's command… the fun and challenges are unlimited."
The Wheel celebrity guests
This has to be one of the most celebrity-driven reality show premieres in recent memory. The list of The Wheel guests appearing in the series' US debut season includes stars from hit shows like All American, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, American Idol, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Wednesday, Bling Empire and Below Deck. Check out the full list below:
- Clay Aiken
- Carole Baskin
- Brie Bella
- Tom Bergeron
- Bobby Berk
- Bre-Z
- Jamie Camil
- Christine Chiu
- Margaret Cho
- Deepak Chopra
- Cat Cora
- Victor Cruz
- Ester Dean
- Russell Dickerson
- Taye Diggs
- Sheila E.
- Shawn Johnson East
- Josh Flagg
- Kate Flannery
- Vivica A. Fox
- Debbie Gibson
- Todrick Hall
- Tony Hawk
- Matt Iseman
- Jojo
- Chris Kattan
- Steve Kornacki
- Ricki Lake
- Lyric Lewis
- Loni Love
- Judge Greg Mathis
- Mark McGrath
- Chrissy Metz
- Mike "The Miz" Mizanin
- Terrell Owens
- Kyla Pratt
- Christina Ricci
- Andy Richter
- Amber Riley
- Adam Rippon
- Captain Lee Rosbach
- Jalen Rose
- Sanya Richards Ross
- Amber Ruffin
- Mark Sanchez
- Tori Spelling
- Curtis Stone
- Raven-Symone
- Jackie Tohn
- Bruno Tonioli
- John Urschel
- Buddy Valastro
- Kym Whitley
- Justin Willman
- Carnie Wilson
- Captain Sandy Yawn
The Wheel host
It seems only fitting that the US version of The Wheel is hosted by none other than Michael McIntyre. The comedian hosts the UK iteration of the game show and he's previously hosted Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow and Michael McIntyre's Big Show, and served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.
The Wheel trailer
Judging by the trailer, the celebrities, while entertaining, may not have all the answers to help these contestants win the money. Hopefully, those competing are knowledgeable on a wide variety of topics. Check out the first-look clip below.
How to watch The Wheel
Episodes of The Wheel air live exclusively on NBC in the US. If you happened to cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, NBC is also a channel on live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
Are you someone that prefers to watch shows in your own time? No problem. New episodes become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air. Currently, Peacock offers a few different options to choose from for would-be subscribers.
Although we don't have information on a UK release date of the show, should it become available, we’ll pass along the update.
