Little America season 2: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

While Apple TV Plus trails streaming rivals like Netflix, Disney Plus and others in quantity of original titles, it often is able to match them in quality. One example of that is the critically acclaimed anthology series Little America, which debuted its first season in 2020. Well, get ready for Little America season 2 coming at the tail end of 2022.

Little America season 1 told eight individual stories that are based on the true experiences of immigrants that have made the journey to America. The show was created by CODA director Siân Heder and Lee Eisenberg. The first season received a 95% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) from critics, as well as BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award nominations. Can season 2 recapture that acclaim?

Here is what you need to know about Little America season 2.

All eight episodes of Little America season 2 release on the Apple TV Plus streaming service on Friday, December 9.

December 9 is going to be a big day for Apple TV Plus, as it also marks the premiere of the new Will Smith movie, Emancipation.

Little America season 2 plot

An individual synopsis for the eight Little America season 2 episodes have not been made available yet, but Apple TV Plus has shared a general synopsis for the show:

"Little America is influenced by true stories featured in Vox Media’s Epic Magazine and aims to share and celebrate the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants from all over the world living in America. Inspired by real stories of immigrants from around the world who are pursuing their American dream."

Little America season 2 cast

Phylicia Rashard in Little America (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Set to appear in this new season of Little America season 2 are the likes of:

Hanad Abdi (Run Sweetheart Run)

Faysal Ahmed (Captain Phillips)

Mohammad Amiri (Fighting With My Family)

Victoria Canal

Michael Chernus (Severance)

Leo Etemadi

Sasha Frolova (Red Sparrow)

Shiori Ideta (Smiling Man)

Lee Jung-Eun (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Alan S. Kim (Minari)

Ki Hong Lee (The Maze Runner)

Wyatt Lindner (Apollo 10 ½)

Ali Olomi (Seal Team)

Phylicia Rashard (The Cosby Show)

Stacy Rose (Ballers)

Teresa Ruiz (Narcos: Mexico)

James Saito (Always Be My Maybe)

Zachary Shadrin (Totems)

Sathya Sridharan (Succession)

June Squibb (Nebraska)

Bernard White (The Matrix Revolutions)

Isuri Wijesundara

Little America season 2 trailer

The trailer for Little America season 2 highlights the stories that make up the anthology series, including characters learning to play the American pastime, baseball; those escaping war-torn countries to pursue the arts; and a first-generation daughter trying to hide that she dropped out of college from her parents.

Watch the trailer here:

How to watch Little America

Little America is an Apple TV Plus originals series, which means that it is exclusive to the streaming service. So if you want to watch the new season, or the eight episodes of Little America season 1, you need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber.