Moana TV series: everything we know about the Disney Plus spin-off

Disney fans are in for a treat because a Moana TV series will be plotting a course for the studio's streaming service at some point in the next couple of years.

Based on the successful 2016 animated film, which followed a young Polynesian woman who set sail across the Pacific Ocean in a bid to save the people of her island, the animated spin-off will follow the next chapter of Moana's story.

Featuring hit songs such as "How Far I'll Go" and "You're Welcome" by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the original movie was popular with kids and adults alike and Disney has hinted there will be new musical numbers in the upcoming spin-off.

Here's everything we know about the new series, which will be directed by David G. Derrick Jr...

The series was due to begin streaming on Disney Plus in 2023, but that date has since been pushed back to 2024.

Will Moana be reunited with Maui the demigod?

Moana TV series plot

The 2016 movie saw Moana, daughter of Motunui's chief, Tui, and her beloved pet rooster Heihei teaming up with demigod Maui on a mission to save the people of Montunui.

After being chosen by the ocean, the trio set off on an adventure across (and under) the Pacific to defeat fearsome fire god Te Kā and restore the heart of the ocean to the goddess of nature, Te Fiti.

Disney has confirmed the TV series will pick the story up from where the movie left off, but other plot details are pretty thin on the ground at this stage.

In the film, Moana's father spoke of how she would one day succeed him as chief. Could this come to pass in the new series and if so how will she lead her people? We just hope Maui and his shiny new hook are back for more adventures.

Moana TV series cast

Newcomer Auli'i Cravalho played Moana in the 2016 film, while Maui was played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. They were joined by Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jermaine Clement, Nicolle Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk.

Cravalho is expected to reprise her role as Moana, but Disney still haven't confirmed if the rest of the cast will be returning, or whether any new stars will be appearing in the series. We'll let you know when we hear more...

Moana TV series director

David G. Derrick Jr will be directing the TV series. Derrick joined Disney specifically to be an artist on the original Moana movie and says the project "deepened his connection with his family's Samoan roots."

After working as a storyboard artist on The Lion King, Raya and the Last Dragon and the new hit film Encanto, this will be his first directing role and says he can't wait to get started on the show.

"Working on Moana was a gift personally and professionally," he says. "The film Moana caught and shared the spirit of Polynesia with the world. I'm honored to continue her story to celebrate the rich and beautiful cultures of the pacific islands."

Moana TV series trailer

There's no trailer available for this one at the moment, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as one drops.