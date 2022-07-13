Nadiya’s Everyday Baking: recipes and everything we know about the new series

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer challenges the idea that baking is a time-consuming process best saved for special events. Instead Nadiya Hussain shows us how to make fun, delicious and faff-free sweet and savoury recipes using plenty of her trademark hacks, cheats and tricks.

"Baking is definitely for every day of the year,” says Nadiya. “The oven is an amazing bit of kit to take the pressure off and I am really excited to be sharing some super delicious, super easy and super accessible bakes with BBC Two viewers.”

So here's everything you need to know about Nadiya’s Everyday Baking on BBC Two...

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking is six-part series coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2022. Keep checking this page and we’ll update you when a definite date is announced plus any international air dates.

What happens in Nadiya’s Everyday Baking?

In Nadiya’s Everyday Baking, Nadiya plans to show her viewers that baking can be easier than they may think. She will teach us how to make her favorite dishes that are not only fun and delicious but surprisingly low effort.

Each episode will have a different theme and the series will cover a range of recipes, from afternoon teas to weekend breakfasts and speedy bakes. All of the dishes are designed to let the oven take the strain so she’ll also show us how to make fuss-free family roasts. Nadiya will also meet skilled bakers from across Britain who will share their own favorite recipes.

Nadiya has plenty of new recipes to show us. (Image credit: BBC)

More about Nadiya's Everyday Baking

Nadiya's Everyday Baking is made by Wall to Wall Media. Commissioned by Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, the BBC Commissioning Editor is Patrick McMahon. Executive Producers are Katy Fryer and Emily Kennedy for Wall to Wall Media.

Katy Fryer says: "We're so delighted to be working with Nadiya again on another timely series. Baking is Nadiya's first love and she'll be sharing brand new recipes that turn ordinary, everyday bakes into extraordinary treats."

Patrick McMahon says: "Watching Nadiya bake is always such a treat for viewers. We’re overjoyed to welcome her back with another batch of mouthwatering, stress-free recipes that prove anyone can bake, all that’s needed is an oven."

Is there a trailer for Nadiya’s Everyday Baking?

Not yet but we’re excited to see what cakes and puddings Nadiya is going to rustle up. If the BBC releases a trailer we’ll post it on here.

More about Nadiya Hussain…

Nadiya Hussain shot to fame when she won the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off in 2015 when the show was on BBC One. With her friendly personality and beautiful smile she was an instant hit with viewers and the following year presented her own series The Chronicles of Nadiya, where she explored the recipes that shaped her love of cooking.

She’s since fronted Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, The Big Family Cooking Showdown, Nadiya’s Asian Odyssey, Time to Eat with Nadiya, Nadiya Bakes, Nadiya's Fast Flavours and Nadiya’s American Adventure.

Nadiya’s also a presenter on Loose Women and opened up about her mental health struggles on the show Nadiya: Anxiety and Me. She was also a storyteller on CBeebies Bedtime Story, an honor which has also been carried out by Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Chris Hemsworth and the Duchess of Cambridge.