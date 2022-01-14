‘Obsession’: cast, plot and everything about this dark thriller starring Charlie Murphy and James D’Arcy

Twisty thriller Obsession on Channel 5 tells the story of Natalie Varga (Peaky Blinders star Charlie Murphy), who stands accused of murdering her husband. Agent Carter actor James D’Arcy plays James Aiden, an investigative journalist who becomes captivated by the case and Natalie herself, yet must try to untangle his feelings to get to the truth.

The dark four-part thriller is produced by Clapperboard, who were behind last year’s drama Intruder and also have The Teacher, starring Sheridan Smith, due out soon.

It’s written by BAFTA nominated Gareth Tunley, the man behind The Ghoul and Cold Call, as well as Motherland writer Barunka O’Shaughnessy, so you can expect edge-of-your-seat stuff.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Obsession on Channel 5…

There’s no release date for Obsession yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it as soon as it’s confirmed by Channel 5. We'll also update if there's a worldwide air date.

Is there an ‘Obsession’ trailer?

Channel 5 have yet to release a trailer for Obsession but we’ll be sure to post it when it arrives.

‘Obsession’ plot

In Obsession, elusive widow Natalie Varga (Charlie Murphy) stands accused of murdering her husband in cold blood and the court of public opinion has already decided she’s guilty as charged. But Natalie is a difficult woman to get a handle on as she’s perfected the art of adapting to her surroundings. After surviving a traumatic childhood, Natalie studied at Cambridge University and having escaped her roots she’s become adept at switching from warm to aloof and from relatable to untouchable.

James Aiden (James D’Arcy) is an investigative journalist with one serious black mark on his career copybook already. He’s now looking for redemption and decides to interview Natalie for his documentary. However he soon falls for the very femme fatale he’s supposed to be profiling and loses his grip on reality. Can James unravel fact from fiction or will his own feelings prove to be the barrier to the truth?

‘Obsession’ cast — Charlie Murphy as Natalie

Obsession star Charlie Murphy played Jessie Eden, who led two factory walkouts in the 1920s and 1930s in Peaky Blinders from 2017 to 2019. She also starred as Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley, alongside Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran. Charlie will appear in the sci-fi adventure Halo later this year, which is based on the popular alien video game of the same name. She has also had roles in Love/Hate, The Last Kingdom and The Foreigner. In 2016 Charlie played Anne Brontë In To Walk Invisible: The Brontë Sisters.

'Obsession' star Charlie Murphy as Jessie Eden in 'Peaky Blinders'. (Image credit: BBC)

‘Obsession’ cast — James D’Arcy as James

Obsession star James starred as Lee Ashworth in the hit drama Broadchurch back in 2015. He also played Edwin Jarvis in the series Agent Carter. He’s had roles in Leonardo, Das Boot and Homeland. He’s also appeared in movies such as Dunkirk, Master and Commander and Avengers: Endgame and will be in Banking on Mr. Toad, the story of The Wind in the Willows author Kenneth Grahame which is slated for release this year.

in 'Obsession' James D'Arcy plays investigative journalist James. (Image credit: Getty)

‘Obsession’ cast — who else is starring?

Obsession will also star Unforgotten actor Indra Ové plays Barbara, who is James’ boss and former old flame. Brian Caspe (Jojo Rabbit and Doctor Who) and Anamaria Marinca (Tin Star, Temple) also help make up the ensemble cast.