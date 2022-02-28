'Peacock': cast, plot, first look, and all you need to know about the comedy

Peacock on BBC3 will see People Just Do Nothing star Allan Mustafa playing vain personal trainer Andy Peacock. A man desperate to prove himself, Andy works at Sportif Leisure, exists in a world of selfies and showing off and he’s trying his best to hide his own identity crisis. But when things don’t go his way, Andy is forced to make a choice, admit he’s not the man he wants to be or prove that he can be taken seriously.

The show's writer Steve Stamp also co-created and starred in People Just Do Nothing with Allan Mustafa as well as C4 drama The Curse. Steve says: “Clearly I am not someone qualified to write about going to the gym so it’s actually mostly about a bunch of flawed messes struggling to function in the modern world.”

So here's everything you need to know about Peacock...

Peacock is a three-part comedy that will air on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer but because filming is still taking place in Liverpool there’s no release date yet. We’re reassured it will hit our screens soon but watch this space and we’ll update when a date is confirmed.

Is there a trailer for 'Peacock'?

Sadly there's no trailer for Peacock yet but if and when the BBC release one we’ll put it up on this page.

'Peacock' plot

Personal trainer Andy Peacock is perfection, on the outside. Living in a world of perfectly curated dating profiles, selfies and bravado he struts around like the proverbial peacock. But when he loses out on a promotion to a younger and better-looking personal; trainer, he realises he’s a man out of time. Andy knows he must prove there’s more to him than his good looks but in a world where vanity and success go hand in hand, does he really have anything more to offer?

'Peacock' cast — Allan Mustafa as Andy Peacock

Allan Mustafa co-created, wrote and starred in the smash hit People Just Do Nothing, playing MC Grindah in the BAFTA-winning mockumentary about a group of failed MCs and their love for pirate radio. The show also starred Asim Chaudhry and Hugo Chegwin and led to the movie People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan (2021). Allan also starred in the recent Channel 4 drama series The Curse, alongside Tom Davies.

Allan Mustafa with Emer Kenny as Natasha and Albert in 'The Curse'. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who else is starring in 'Peacock'

The Peacock cast also includes Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris) will play Jay. After Life star Mandeep Dhillon plays Georgia while Thomas Gray (Absolutely Fine), Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit), Callie Cooke (The Stranger) and Sophia Di Martino (Loki) also appear in the comedy.