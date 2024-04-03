Picture This: cast, plot and everything we know

Picture This is a romantic comedy movie coming to Prime Video which stars Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley as Pia, a resolute singleton pressured by her family to find 'The One'. At her sister’s engagement party Pia is told by a spiritual guru that she will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on. This is music to her family’s ears, and they go about setting her up on a string of increasingly desperate blind dates. Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After) also stars, as well as Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster and Sindhu Vee.

Here’s everything we know about the rom-com movie Picture This...

Picture This will premiere worldwide on Prime Video some time later in 2024. When a date is announced, we’ll let you know on here.

Picture This plot

In Picture This, Pia (Simone Ashley) is single and runs a failing photography studio with her best friend. As her sister prepares to wed, Pia’s mother is desperate for her to also find love. Then a spiritual guru at her sister’s engagement party tells her she is destined to find love on the next five dates she goes on. This sees Pia’s family intervene as she embarks on a hilarious but heartfelt quest for love.

Picture This cast — Simone Ashley as Pia

Simone Ashley, who plays Pia in Picture This, is best known for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton and played Indira in the 2023 movie The Little Mermaid. She’s also starred in Sex Education, Broadchurch, The Sister, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Strike and Guilt.

Simone Ashley in Bridgerton. (Image credit: Netflix)

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays a currently unnamed role in the film, but we'll make an assumption that he’s playing Pia’s love interest. He plays Hardin Scott in the After movie franchise and the young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He’s also starred in Private Peaceful, Cleaning Up, Safe, The Silencing, First Love, The Woman King and The Loneliest Boy in the World.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Who else is starring in Picture This?

Still Up star Luke Fetherston plays Pia’s best friend Jay while You’s Anoushka Chadha is her sister, Sonal. Sindhu Vee (Matilda: The Musical) is playing Pia’s mum Laxmi. Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray and Kulvinder Ghir round out the cast.

Luke Fetherston. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Is there a trailer for Picture This?

A trailer for Picture This isn't available yet, but if one is released we’ll post it on here for you to watch.

Behind the scenes and more on Picture This

Picture This is directed by Prarthana Mohan (The Miseducation of Bindu) and written by Nikita Lalwani, Picture This is based on the Australian Original movie Five Blind Dates, written by Shaung Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park. The UK Original Movie is produced by 42’s Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg, with 42’s John Horsfield and Kari Hatfield serving as Executive Producers.