'Prue’s Great Garden Plot' on C4 — everything you need to know

Prue’s Great Garden Plot is a brand new gardening programme coming to Channel 4, following Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith as she turns a new two-acre space into the garden of her dreams that's both manageable and good-looking, hoping to give others some handy tips for their own outdoor spaces.

Prue Leith said: "I’m no Monty Don but I’ve been gardening for 45 years and just love it.

"But this garden has to be manageable by a pair of oldies none too keen on kneeling, bending or humping heavy gear. So, it’s a robot for the lawn, troughs for the veg, and pots on the terrace. And a fair few disasters."

An exact release date hasn't been confirmed by Channel 4, but we do know it's set to air later this year. Watch this space!

What is Prue’s Great Garden Plot about?

In Prue's Great Garden Plot, we will follow Prue Leith and her husband John Playfair as they move into a new home and get to work turning two-acres of rubbish into their dream garden space. It's a very important thing for Prue especially, who has cited gardening as one of her top hobbies as well as cooking.

Channel 4 adds: "For green-fingered Prue, a glorious garden filled with life and colour is top of her priority list, even more so than the house itself. Over the years, her garden has been the place where so many memories have been created and in recent months, her refuge and the saviour of her sanity.

"Determined to have her new garden looking picture perfect in less than a year, Prue gets straight down to business. Seeking inspiration from the country’s best private gardens, she set about designing, digging, and planting the garden of her dreams; a welcome retreat in which to create new memories with her friends and family."

