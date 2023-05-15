Rescue: Extreme Medics season 2: release date, premise and everything we know

Rescue: Extreme Medics season 2 is bringing us to the heart of the action once more, revealing even more of the challenges that expert clinical teams face working across the Scottish Isles.

First shown in 2022, the series follows Scottish Trauma Network members as it responds to emergency calls across 30,000 square miles of land. Last series, we saw them help people of all ages across Scotland and we're being taken back to the front line of trauma response all over again as they try to save even more lives.

Will Rowson, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, said: "I’m delighted that Rescue is returning. Firecrest has forged a very strong relationship with the extraordinary Scottish Trauma Network and the result is a blue-light medical show like no other. It’s a distinctive, dramatic offering capturing stories from right across the nation”.

Here's what we know about Rescue: Extreme Medics series 2 as it begins airing.

Rescue: Extreme Medics series 2 starts airing on Channel 4 at 9 pm on Monday, May 15. New episodes will continue to air in the same slot on a weekly basis.

You'll also be able to stream the series on-demand via Channel 4's streaming service (opens in new tab). The full series is already available to stream to Channel 4+ subscribers.

How many episodes of Rescue: Extreme Medics series 2 are there?

This new series of Rescue: Extreme Medics is four episodes long, meaning it's one less than the first batch.

What is Rescue: Extreme Medics series 2 about?

Here's Channel 4's full description of Rescue: Extreme Medics series 2:

"Rescue: Extreme Medics (4X60) tells the gripping stories of those unfortunate enough to need extreme, life-saving medical care when they're struck low in Scotland’s wild and inhospitable landscapes. And it follows the extraordinary work of the clinicians, expert call handlers and specialist life savers who respond to these emergencies and make critical decisions in less-than-perfect conditions.

"With multiple access-points across Scotland, this series will show the minute-by-minute decisions that are made as medics and paramedics battle to save lives, revealing the unique challenges they face on a daily basis. Where possible the series will follow from the initial 999 call through to the moment the patient leaves the hospital to return to their life at home. "

The Rescue: Extreme Medics team will be trying to save even more lives. (Image credit: Channel 4)

We've also got a bit of info on what to expect in the first episode of Rescue: Extreme Medics series 2: "The air ambulance is dispatched to two serious road traffic collisions, while on the west bank of Loch Lomond, a minibus carrying 15 tourists has collided with a car. In South Ayrshire, an 86-year-old grandmother is struggling to breathe after a high-speed crash, and 72-year-old William has a severe cut to his arm after an attempt to chop wood with a circular saw went horrifically wrong".