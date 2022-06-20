River Cottage Reunited: air date, activities, presenter, trailer and everything we know

River Cottage Reunited sees Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall get to the root of home cooking.

Nearly a decade after the last River Cottage series, chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is back to inspire viewers with his farm-to-fork philosophy in new spin-off show River Cottage Reunited.

River Cottage Reunited resurrects Hugh’s famous food ethos of grow-your-own and back-to-basics cooking.

As more of us embrace local produce and a more natural plant-led diet during this post-pandemic time, Hugh is on-hand to seek out food with a great story behind it that nourishes the spirit as well as the body.

Here’s everything you need to know about River Cottage Reunited…

Hugh and the gang pose with their bottled fermented drinks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

When is River Cottage Reunited on?

River Cottage Reunited will air on Monday, June 20 at 9 pm on More4. The episodes will also be available to watch on demand on All 4 (opens in new tab).

What activities will Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall be doing in River Cottager Reunited?

Hugh is back with his feasting and foraging antics as he reopens the door to River Cottage HQ in Devon, where he will be reveling in his new outdoor ‘veg patch kitchen’ and rustling up cauliflower steaks.

He will then go head-to-head in a ‘beer off’ with fermenting guru Rachel de Thample as they transform a fermented tea drink into a low-alcohol beer.

There are a lot of laughs as tries to coax excitable piglets into a new pen and Hugh proves skillful with a chainsaw as he tries to recreate wild beehives from tree trunks.

He also goes wild swimming to campaign for cleaner rivers and visits a mussel farm off the coast of Devon!

Hugh and the gang with piglets. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who presents River Cottage Reunited?

Celebrated chef and TV broadcaster Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall returns to present his iconic River Cottage series and explore sustainable living and healthy eating.

The Channel 4 series first aired in 1999 with Escape to River Cottage and then in 2013 with River Cottage to the Core.

Hugh is overjoyed to be rebooting the series, telling What to Watch: “It’s brilliant to be back. It’s been 23 years since the first show and almost 10 since the last one, and it still feels like we’re tapping into the same ideas, celebrating the best of the seasons and meeting people with an inspiring take on food and the ways of the country.”

Hugh cooks some mussels. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer?

Hugh shared the short trailer on his Twitter account, where we see him get up to his usual sustainable activities to help promote sustainable and healthy living…