Role Play: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

Helping to kick off 2024 in film is the new movie Role Play, a comedic thriller starring Emmy nominees, Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo.

What happens when a picture-perfect couple from the suburbs tries to spice up their marriage with some role play? While under normal circumstances perhaps nothing spectacular, when it comes to Emma (Cuoco) and David (Oyelowo), the pair wind up facing a scenario that not only threatens their relationship, but their lives. That’s mainly because Emma has a secret life as an assassin.

Here’s everything we know about Role Play.

Role Play premieres on Prime Video on Friday, January 12. If you’re interested in watching the movie, you’ll need a subscription to the service. A Prime membership will grant you access to other Prime originals like Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, Gen V season 1 and The Boys season 4.

Role Play plot

Kaley Cuoco, Role Play (Image credit: Reiner Bajo/Prime Video )

Here is the official synopsis of Role Play:

"Emma has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey—she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire, a secret that her husband David discovers when the couple decides to spice up their marriage with a little role play."

The script was penned by Seth W. Owen and Andrew Baldwin.

Role Play cast

Once again, leading Role Play are Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. Cuoco became a household name after playing Penny in the hit series The Big Bang Theory. She was also nominated for two Emmys for her portrayal of Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant, and she starred in movies like The Man from Toronto and Meet Cute.

Oyelowo has starred in several critically acclaimed projects over the years. He’s appeared in Selma, The Butler and received an Emmy nomination for Nightingale. Oyelowo is currently fronting the Paramount Plus series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Helping to round out the cast are Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman 1984) and Bill Nighy (The Man Who Fell to Earth).

Role Play trailer

Here is the official trailer for the film. We can’t help but be reminded a bit of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Take a look for yourself.

Role Play director

Thomas Vincent stepped into the director’s chair for Role Play. Vincent has directed episodes of a number of TV series over the years including Possessions, Bodyguard and Versailles.