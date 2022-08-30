Second Hand For 50 Grand — air date, what happens, expensive buys, and all about the 2022 series

Second Hand For 50 Grand is now a three-part series on Channel 4 that follows the Xupes team of Meghan, Joe and Reece.

Second Hand For 50 Grand is a fantastic fly-on-the-wall Channel 4 series that will show us just how the fabulously wealthy really live, and shop! It's a three-part series that delves into the world of big spenders and follows last year’s successful pilot episode of the show.

You'll be taken behind the scenes of Xupes, an upmarket boutique business that tracks down and sells pre-owned luxury items for its mega-rich VIP clients. With requests ranging from £400,000 designer handbags to rare £3m watches, owner Joe McKenzie, watchmaker Meghan and handbag expert Reece have their work cut out, with Reece rising to the challenge tonight when a regular client asks him to sell part of his £300,000 designer handbag collection.

So here's everything you need to know about new Channel 4 series Second Hand For 50 Grand...

Second Hand For 50 Grand is a three-part Channel series that begins on Monday September 5 at 10pm. Episodes will also become available on All4.

What happens in Second Hand For 50 Grand?

Second Hand For 50 Grand will introduce viewers to how high end shopping happens, There aren’t many people who sniff handbags for a living, but Reece Morgan prides himself on being able to smell a Birkin from a Chanel handbag when blindfolded!

"Each designer brand has a very distinct smell and when you spend as much time around handbags as I do, you get to know which is which," says Reece, 28, who’s part of a team of luxury detectives working at Xupes, an upmarket boutique that tracks down pre-owned, high-end goods for VIP clients.

In the three-part series, cameras follow Reece and the team as they travel the world tracking down some of the rarest watches, designer bags and jewellery to supply to wealthy customers. "I’m currently working on a deal for a client who wants a Himalayan Hermès Birkin handbag worth over £400,000," says Reece, a former stylist who started selling handbags for clients wanting to clear out their wardrobes.

Reece visits Mark, a regular Xupes client who’s asked him to sell part of his £300,000 designer handbag collection. Reece believes designer handbags are a solid investment. "You’re more likely to earn money from investing in a luxury handbag than anything else,’ he says. ‘They’re proven to be better investments than gold, ISAs or the stock exchange. It’s smart to buy a Chanel handbag!"

Is there a trailer for Second Hand For 50 Grand?

Channel 4 hasn't released a trailer for Second Hand For 50 Grand but as soon as they do we'll post right here.

