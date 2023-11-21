So Fly Christmas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Christmas movie

As families huddle around their Thanksgiving turkeys and perhaps their laptops to do some Black Friday shopping, So Fly Christmas offers a nice movie option for those looking for something to watch on Thanksgiving beyond NFL Thanksgiving games or other sports.

The romantic comedy stars sitcom legend Tichina Arnold and reality TV fan-favorite Tami Roman as best friends who attempt to swear off dating and relationships. However, things take an unexpected turn when one of them actually falls in love, impacting their close friendship bond. An interesting plot mixed with a dynamic duo of stars may make for just the right movie to put you in the Christmas mood.

Here’s everything we know about So Fly Christmas.

So Fly Christmas premieres on BET Plus on Thursday, November 23, Thanksgiving Day. The movie is a part of the BET Plus Christmas lineup in 2023, joining projects such as Christmas Angel. At this time, we don’t know if So Fly will make its way to the BET television network, so those hoping to watch it in the US will want to get a subscription to BET Plus . A subscription to the streaming service also gets you access to other content like Love & Murder: Atlanta Play Boy and The Ms. Pat Show season 3 .

We don't currently have information about a UK release date for the movie. Should that change, we'll pass along an update.

So Fly Christmas plot

Robert Christopher Riley and Tami Roman, So Fly Christmas (Image credit: BET Plus )

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"After being stood up at the altar on Christmas Eve, Wyvetta loses her love on her favorite holiday. To show solidarity, Wyvetta's best friend, Dione, suggests that the two of them renounce love. Things become complicated when Dione falls for a mild-mannered record store owner and tries to keep it under wraps."

The script was penned by Clarence William IV.

So Fly Christmas cast

Tichina Arnold and Tami Roman star as Wyvetta and Dione respectively. Arnold has been in several popular sitcoms over the years including Martin, Everybody Hates Chris and she currently stars in The Neighborhood, with The Neighborhood season 6 premiering in 2024.

Roman was introduced to most people in the TV space via The Real World season 2, and she spent years as a cast member on Basketball Wives. She’s also appeared in scripted content such as Truth Be Told and The Family Business.

Helping to fill out the rest of the So Fly Christmas cast are Robert Christopher Riley (Dynasty), Laurissa Romain (The Politician), Jackee Harry (227), Tommy Davidson (The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) and Michael Colyar (Outlaw Johnny Black)

So Fly Christmas trailer

Check out the trailer for the movie below. We can’t say enough how much we appreciate Tichina Arnold.

So Fly Christmas director

So Fly Christmas was directed by Terri J Vaughn. While onscreen, many may know her for her work on The Steve Harvey Show and recently First Wives Club season 3, Vaughn has experience behind the camera having directed movies like A Christmas Surprise, Soul Santa and The Holiday Switch.