Soccer Aid 2023: date, venue, tickets, confirmed line-up and more

Soccer Aid 2023 sees the world's biggest charity football match returning for another annual match-up in aid of UNICEF (opens in new tab).

Launched by Jonathan Wilkes and Robbie Williams back in 2006, the annual match has raised millions for the children's charity over the years. Every year, the match is an exciting opportunity to watch celebs and athletes go head-to-head on the pitch in aid of the brilliant cause; this summer, you can expect to see the likes of Jill Scott, Tommy Fury, Gary Neville, Mo Farah, and Lee Mack taking part.

Here's what we know about Soccer Aid 2023 so far...

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid 2023 will take place on Sunday, June 11, meaning there's still a little while to wait before everything kicks off.

It will air on ITV1 and ITVX, and we'll include more information closer to the time.

Where is Soccer Aid 2023 taking place?

This year, Soccer Aid will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Also known as "The Theatre of Dreams", Old Trafford is the second largest football stadium in the UK (after Wembley Stadium), with a recorded capacity of more than 74,000. It's home to the Premier League side, Manchester United.

Who is presenting Soccer Aid 2023?

Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott are on hand this year. (Image credit: UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/ITV)

Dermot O'Leary has hosted Soccer Aid since 2010, so it's no surprise that he's returning to the event once again.

He's not the only returning face, either, as O'Leary will once again be joined by popular football pundit, Alex Scott, who's serving as a pitch-side presenter. Love Island 2023 presenter Maya Jama is also expected to be back as a presenter as well.

The official Soccer Aid Twitter account has also confirmed that comedian and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and professional sports presenter and commentator Sam Matterface will be back in the commentary box this year.

Back in the commentary box 🎙️Welcome back, @IainDoesJokes & @SamMatterface! 💙April 12, 2023 See more

Soccer Aid 2023: captains and full line-up

I'm A Celebrity 2022 winner and former England Lioness Jill Scott has become the first female captain for Soccer Aid's England XI this year, where she'll be hoping to lead the team to glory against returning World XI captain, Usain Bolt.

The line-ups have been partially revealed, but there are more names to come, especially when it comes to the World XI side. New announcements are added to the official Soccer Aid 2023 line-up page (opens in new tab), but we've listed every name we know so far below:

Soccer Aid 2023 England XI line-up

Captain: Jill Scott (former footballer)

Jill Scott (former footballer) Paddy McGuiness (TV presenter)

Bugzy Malone (rapper)

Tom Grennan (musician)

Sir Mo Farah (athlete)

Alex Brooker (comedian)

Chunkz (YouTuber)

Joel Corry (musician)

Jermain Defoe (former footballer)

Karen Carney (former footballer)

Gary Cahill (former footballer)

Jack Wilshere (former footballer)

Gary Neville (former footballer)

Paul Scholes (former footballer)

Eni Aluko (former footballer)

David James (former goalkeeper)

Scarlette Douglas (TV presenter)

Nicky Butt (former footballer and coach)

Liam Payne (singer)

Co-manager: Emma Hayes (professional football manager)

Emma Hayes (professional football manager) Co-manager: Vicky McClure (actor)

Vicky McClure (actor) Coach: Harry Redknapp (professional football manager)

Soccer Aid 2023 World XI line-up

Captain: Usain Bolt (athlete)

Usain Bolt (athlete) Lee Mack (comedian)

Steven Bartlett (businessman and media personality)

Kem Cetinay (Reality TV star)

Tommy Fury (professional boxer)

Mo Gilligan (comedian)

Maisie Adam (comedian)

Heather O'Reilly (x3 Olympic gold medallist)

Kalyn Kyle (football broadcaster and Olympic bronze medallist)

Coach: Robbie Keane (former footballer)

Can you buy tickets for Soccer Aid 2023?

At the time of writing, tickets for Soccer Aid 2023 are now available to purchase.

You can find all the relevant info that you need and decide which seats will be right for you over on the Soccer Aid website. (opens in new tab)

Who won Soccer Aid 2022?

Last year's match ended in a nailbiting 2-2 draw after 90 minutes, but the World XI went on to bag their fourth consecutive victory after Bolt's World XI side went 3-1 up in a penalty shoot-out.

Is there a Soccer Aid 2023 trailer?

Yes! The trailer for Soccer Aid 2023 dropped earlier in the year and does a great job of hyping up the experience.

Among teasing some of the big names taking part, it also shows off the atmosphere from previous years and includes just a few snapshots of on-pitch action (including Lee Mack's winning penalty for the World XI side from last year).